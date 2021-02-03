The Cleveland girls basketball team poured it on with their highest point total of the season in defeating Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons 85-55 on Feb. 2 at Cleveland.
Cleveland also dominated the boards, outrebounding the Knights 53-38.
Four Clippers scored in double digits, led by Macey Ziebarth with 31 points. She also had five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.
Emily Kern and Halle McCabe both had double-doubles. Kern collected 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks. McCabe had 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Kayle Karels contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and five steals for the winners.
Also for the Clippers, Mariah McCabe scored four points, and Laci Hollerich and Sara Remiger and Emma Trainor scored two points each. Hollerich also grabbed nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Remiger also picked up six rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
Greta Hahn had two assists, one rebound and one steal.