Looking to close the 2021 calendar year on a positive not, the Tri-City United boys basketball team hosted the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs on the final day of the TCU holiday tournament. Despite winning the first half, the Titans didn't have enough firepower in the second half and ultimately lost to the Bulldogs 65-55 to drop to 1-6 on the season.
In the first half, TCU was able to maintain a lead throughout and took a 27-26 edge into the locker room. JWP found its offensive groove in the second half however and outscored the Titans 39-28 to pull away for the win.
Fakourou Tandia led the Titans in scoring with 15 points while Nolan Readmond tallied 12 points and Henry Schendel added 11 points to round out the double digit scorers for TCU.