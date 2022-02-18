With a place in the Section 2AA semifinals on the line, the Tri-City United Titan wrestling team hosted the St. Peter Saints Thursday night. Despite jumping ahead to a 23-9 lead through 152 lbs., the Titan's found themselves needing a four points or more to stay alive going into the 285 heavyweight match.
Despite an impressive performance from TCU heavyweight Robert Bastyr, he ran out of time in the match earning a 10-3 decision, falling a single point shy of a major decision that would have tied the dual. With the decision, the Saints were able to hold on and advance with a 30-29 victory, ending the Titan's team season.
"He [Bastyr] wrestled a full six-minute match which is unusual at heavyweight because he typically gets pins," said TCU coach Paul Norgren. "That's good for him going into individuals. I'm excited for next Friday, I think our 14 individuals are sitting in a good place going into the next weekend."
The Section 2AA individual tournament will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, at Delano High School.
Aside from the high drama of the final match, there were numerous high-level matches all evening.
After dropping the opening match, junior Ryley Skluzacek found himself trailing 2-0 going into the third round. Skluzacek chose to start the round down and not settling for an escape, he performed a reversal that tied the match sending it into a pivotal fourth round. 27 seconds into the round, Skluzacek succeeded on an attack and took down his opponent, earning the decision and tying the dual at 3-3.
After the Titans suffered a pin in the next match, junior Chris Johnson rebounded with a fall victory of his own 1:56 into the match, seconds before the end of the first round concluded. In the following match, Brant Lemieux took an early lead that caused his opponent to play aggressive. After countering his foes attacks, Lemieux controlled the action and earned a 9-3 decision to improve the TCU lead to 12-9.
In the next match, junior Carter O'Malley found himself with a 4-3 hole going into the third round. St. Peter's Nakiye Mercado started the third round down and quickly escaped before countering an O'Malley attack and earning a takedown, although he was penalized for the violent slam, taking a 7-4 lead.
Needing a big move, O'Malley earned a smooth reversal and nearly instantly allowed Mercado out before preparing for his final attack. With eight seconds remaining, O'Malley hit paydirt and tied the match 8-8 with a takedown, sending things to a fourth round where he used all the momentum in his favor to earn a quick takedown and 10-8 decision.
"Carter coming back in the final seconds to tie it and send it to overtime before winning there was huge," said Norgren. "I was very happy with the performance of our kids tonight."
Cole Franek followed that victory with a 4-3 decision over an opponent he'd fallen to when the Saints and Titans wrestled two weeks ago, and Caleb Whipps didn't allow for much drama in his match, earning a tech fall win and pushing the TCU lead to 23-9.
St. Peter earned a fall at 160 but Caden O'Malley put the Titans back in the win column with a massively impressive performance. Facing off against the often ranked Kole Guth who O'Malley had defeated 8-6 two weeks ago, he pushed himself even further and earned an 11-5 decision, falling two points short of a major.
"Caden O'Malley's match tonight was a testament to the work he has put in and how good of a wrestler he can be when he opens up and wrestles how he should," Norgren noted.
The Saints responded with three straight wins though, including two falls, which put them in the 30-26 lead going into Bastyr's heavyweight match, and with that result, the final score of 30-29 in favor of St. Peter was set in stone.
"Hats off the St. Peter, they wrestled smart tonight and it came down to the last match and they won," said Norgren. "I'm proud of our team and how we wrestled, its not one kids fault. We had 14 kids in the lineup and it's a total team effort."
Preperations are now underway for section individuals, but Norgren feels good about where his team stands.
"This is the first time we had our full lineup all season with kids in and out all year, so tonight isn't where we are going to be come individual sections. We're going to keep improving."
St. Peter - 30, Tri-City United - 29
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Allen Krenik (TCU) (Dec 11-8)
113: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (SV-1 4-2)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Eli Viskocil (TCU) (Fall 2:52)
126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 1:55)
132: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 9-3)
138: Carter O`Malley (TCU) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (SV-1 10-8)
145: Cole Franek (TCU) over Harold Born (STPE) (Dec 4-3)
152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (TF 21-5 5:41)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Kaden Malecha (TCU) (Fall 1:00)
170: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Kole Guth (STPE) (Dec 11-5)
182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (Fall 1:43)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Marco Reyes (TCU) (Dec 5-4)
220: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over Kolton Duff (TCU) (Fall 1:48)
285: Robert Bastyr (TCU) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Dec 10-3)