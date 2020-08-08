The Le Sueur Braves banged out 18 hits en route to a 13-6 victory over the Lake Crystal Lakers in an elimination game of the double-elimination Region 6C amateur baseball playoffs Saturday night at Bruce Frank Field.
Seeded No. 5 in the River Valley League, the Braves (6-8) just had too much firepower for the Lakers, 1-9 and seeded No. 9 in the 13-60 League.
"We came out swinging the bat pretty hot," first-baseman/manager Ryan McPartland said. "Our plan was to be aggressive all game. And we were at the plate and running the bases."
Next the Braves travel to meet the Waterville Indians (8-4 and seeded No. 3 in the 13-60 League) at 2 p.m. Sunday in another elimination game. Waterville lost 8-2 to No. 2 seeded River Valley St. Peter (11-3) on Saturday.
Against Lake Crystal, six players had multiple hits.
Two players had four hits. Lead-off hitter, center fielder Burke Nesbit, finished 4 for 5 with a walk, a stolen base and four runs scored. Clean-up hitter McPartland went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs.
Catcher Mike May batted 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Third baseman Nic Haller hit 3 for 4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run.
Shortstop Mitch Casperson went 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run.
Right fielder Jordan Carlson went 2 for 6 with a double, RBI and a run.
Veteran pitchers Cullen Bruce and Brandon Culbert combined for the victory. Bruce pitched the first 4⅔ innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Culbert finished up the last 4⅓ innings with one earned run on four hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
"We got some quality innings from all of our pitching," McPartland said. "Both Cullen Bruce and Culbert threw well, a lot of strikes."
However, the Braves committed two errors and misplayed a few other chances.
"We've got to clean up the defense a little bit," McPartland said. "We're kicking the ball around. When you face these good teams come playoff time, two or three errors will kill you.
"Overall I'm pretty happy with the win. Anytime you get a win in playoffs, you're still alive, so anything can happen."
The Braves have had an up-and-down season overall.
"Hopefully the hitting tonight carries over into tomorrow," McPartland said. "But I like the way we're swinging the bat now. If you're going to get hot, this is the right time to do it."
The Braves didn't play Waterville during the regular season. But McPartland said, "They're always pretty tough."
McPartland said the Braves will have a different look Sunday with different pitching they haven't thrown all year."
He wouldn't say who would start at pitcher.
But the Braves have been bolstered by a a number of young players this year, including pitchers Casperson, Nesbit, Tommy Gupton, Tristan O'Brien and Tyler Pengilly and catcher Charlie Weick.
"It's awesome when they're here because they inject energy into the team, and it's been a while that we've had players that can bring the speed they do, and they all swing good bats, and they're all good defensively," McPartland said. "When they're here, we look like totally different team. It's definitely easier both offensively and defensively. They cover the ground out there in the outfield, and on the bases we can get around a little bit.
"We haven't used them much for pitching, but moving forward they're going to be a big part of it."