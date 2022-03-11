With just over five minutes remaining in the subsection semifinals, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team and Belle Plaine Tigers were at a tipping point that would determine who would move on, and whose season would come to an end.
An 18-4 stretch to end the game propelled the Tigers to a 60-45 victory, while the Giants saw their season close, ending the comeback from a 1-6 start to the year that saw the team grow in confidence and ability all season long.
"I couldn't be more proud of them, they did everything I asked them to do and always worked their butts off," said LS-H head coach Ryan Graff. "The final score doesn't show how close the game was. For 30 some minutes it was a close game and we were right there."
The Giants opened the game with an emphasis on getting the ball into the post with Dylan Kahlow putting in a back-to-back layups and after a Grant Adams 3-pointer, Gage Bishop hit Dylan Graff with a sweet pass that led to an easy layup to give LS-H a 10-4 lead. Belle Plaine responded with a 10-1 run after forcing a couple of turnovers which turned into fast break layups.
A theme that was a constant all night though was LS-H fighting back in response to every Tiger run and Bishop began a small run with a steal of his own followed by a spin move around the lone defender for a touch layup. With the game tied 16-16 Nathan Gregersen stole the ball at the top of the key and drove down for a layup and after forcing a missed shot, Dylan Graff recovered a Giant miss and put it back up and in to force a Belle Plaine timeout with 5:15 to go in the half.
The LS-H defense continued to get tipped passes that resulted in turnovers and that allowed the Giants to end the half with a 30-25 lead.
Coming out of the locker room, the Tigers attacked ferociously and were able to draw a pair of charges that allowed them to rattle off a 10-0 run and force a LS-H timeout. With momentum shifted in favor of Belle Plaine, the Giants needed a spark which they got from back-to-back layups from Luna and Bishop that cut the deficit to two points.
At this point, with 11 minutes on the clock, the Tigers began to dribble out the clock and on back-to-back possessions, they essentially wasted four minutes without even looking to score. After a long possession Belle Plaine scored a layup but Luna responded with a clutch three pointer.
The Giants committed a foul on the defensive end and the shooter made a single free throw. On the following possession, Gregersen drained a three to cut the Tiger lead to one point with 5:55 to go.
At this point everything changed with shots that had previously connected for LS-H beginning to rim out and increased defensive pressure causing turnovers. This allowed Belle Plaine to to roll off the 18-4 run that ended the game, primarily fueled by made free throws.
"Coming down the stretch we couldn't hit a couple of shots that would have changed things and they hit their free throws," noted coach Graff.
The resolve of the Giants never wavered despite the impending defeat, and when the buzzer sounded, the players gathered together with their friends and family who had continued to show support until the end.
"They’ve grown a lot after we got off to a rough start," said coach Graff. "We knew how we played to start the year was not who we were, but they were put in a tough spot with the coaching change right before the season start and they did a great job not giving up and fighting to the end."
As for the six graduating seniors, Nathan Gregersen, Greg Bishop, Zackary Rojas, David Gupton, Jacob Stolley and Dylan Kahlow, Graff had nothing but praise.
"They'll be tough to replace next year, they are a good group of seniors and on a fairly big class for a school our size," he noted. "They did a lot of great things for us, you name it and they led in most of the categories."
The Giants end the 2021-22 season with a record of 14-13 having won seven of their final 10 games.