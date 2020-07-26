The New Ulm City Council voted unanimously Friday to not host the 2020 Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association State Class A and C tournaments Aug. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and Sept. 4, 5, 6, 7.
Springfield, proposed to be co-host with New Ulm, will still serve as a host site.
The MBA Board of Directors will meet Monday, July 27 to determine details for the tournament. The MBA will hold a 2020 state tournament.
The City Council rescinded a July 7 decision in which it approved allowing the New Ulm Baseball Association (NUBA) to use the city’s ball fields for the tournaments by a split vote. Councilors Larry Mack and David Christian voted against allowing the tournament. Councilmembers Charlie Schmitz, Lisa Fischer and Les Schultz approved.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting tournaments poses a potential community health risk. The number of COVID cases in Brown County doubled (from 31 on July 6 to 67 on Friday) since the council first voted on the issue. This led to the special council meeting Friday.
Other factors included the recent mask mandate from Gov. Tim Walz and the council receiving a letter signed by 16 physicians from New Ulm Medical Center asking to reconsider the tournament. Schmitz said most of the phone calls and emails the council has received were opposed to the tournament. He also acknowledged New Ulm is a community with a high senior population, a demographic at risk to COVID.
Schmitz said he did not take changing a council decision lightly, but based on the spike in numbers in New Ulm, he could not recommend moving forward with the tournament.
Schultz made the initial motion to reconsider the use of Johnson Park and Mueller Park for the tournaments.
Mack agreed with the reason for rescinding the tournament approval. He was confident the city was creative enough to find a way to support a future tournament in New Ulm. “We will play ball another day,” he said.