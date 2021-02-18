Big South Conference girls hockey leader New Ulm defeated the Minnesota Minnesota River Bulldogs 4-2 on Thursday at New Ulm Civic Center.
New Ulm jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals at 6:08 by Julie Helget, assisted by Maddie O'Connor, and Afton Hulke unassisted at 8:27.
The Bulldogs cut it to 2-1 on an unassisted goal by Sophia Doherty at 12:30.
After a scoreless second period, the Eagles upped their lead to 3-1 on an unassisted goal by O'Connor at 5:49 of the third period and Helget's second goal, assisted by O'Connor and McKenna Strong at 8:22.
Nicole McCabe, assisted by Makenna Mueller, finished off the scoring with 10 seconds left to bring the Bulldogs within 4-2.
New Ulm out shot Minnesota River 34-14, with Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer making 30 saves and Eagles netminder Ava Brennan having 12 stops.
The Eagles improved to 8-1 overall and 7- in the Big South, while the Bulldogs dropped to 5-5, 5-3.
The Bulldogs and Eagles will meet aqain at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Le Sueur Community Center.