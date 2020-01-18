Air mailing the puck from four feet in front of the mesh, Nicole McCabe scored the winning goal with six minutes left in the second period Tuesday night, and the Minnesota River Bulldog girls went on to down visiting Fairmont 6-2 in Big South hockey action.
For head coach Tom Blaido, the win came down to speed skating.
“Our top two lines kept this a race the entire game. We felt we had more speed up front then they did. We wanted to keep them on their heels by winning the races, and it seemed to work.”
With her 21st goal of the year, Keely Olness got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard at the 8:15 mark in the first period. She was aided by Emma Seaver and McCabe. It was the only score of period one.
“I felt we came out a little slow in the first period and were not as crisp on our passes as we would like to be,” Blaido said. “But in the second and third, the girls started looking for their outlets rather than just sending the puck to an area.”
The 1-0 Minnesota River advantage lasted until two and a half minutes into the second period, but Olness broke away 70 seconds later to regain the Bulldog lead.
Refusing to toss in the towel, the Cardinals knotted the game 2-2 midway through the frame, but with the Bulldogs swarming in front of the Fairmont net, Olness and Seaver assisted McCabe on the winning goal. Returning the favor, McCabe helped Seaver 51 seconds before the second intermission to extend the Bulldog lead.
“We made an adjustment in our break, pulling our outlets just past the Cardinals forecheck and in off the boards,” Blaido said. “We felt they were going to try to pinch us to the outside to keep us from breaking cleanly, so this strategy should keep us to the inside of their pressure. This seemed to work as we had less long cross-ice passes, keeping the passes shorter. We felt it allowed us to attack offensively with more pressure around the net.”
With Sophia Doherty doing Seaver a solid, the Bulldogs added another goal with three minutes left in the third period. With Adrianna Bixby and Ella Boomgaarden on the assists, Anna Pavlo scored with 32 seconds left to bag and tag the triumph.
The Bulldogs, who beat Fairmont 7-2 earlier in the season, parked 28 shots on goal, 10 more than the Cardinals. Each team was sentenced to serve four minutes in the isolation chamber, but all goals were even strength.
“Our defense did an outstanding job of keeping their rushes to the outside and eliminating their chance for rebounds,” Blaido said. “It was a solid performance at both ends of the rink.”
Hoarding 16 Fairmont shots, goalie Madison Kisor earned the win, and the Bulldogs upped their record to 9-4 in the Big South to hold the respectable third slot (behind New Ulm and Luverne). Fairmont fell to 4-7.
Saturday’s scheduled game at Worthington was postponed due to the Southern Minnesota snownami. The Bulldogs will have a shot at Luverne at home on Monday in a 5:15 contest.