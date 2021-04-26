Led by Adam Henze's 11-over par 82, which tied him for ninth overall, the Tri-City United boys golf team placed seventh out of nine team Friday in the Trojan Invite at the New Prague Golf Club.
Team scores showed: Holy Family 323, St. Peter 326, Blue Earth Area 327, New Prague 329, Shakopee 342, Jordan 352, TCU 415 and Belle Plaine 428.
Other TCU scores were: Logan Blaschko 113, Ryan Westerhouse 125, Gabe Robinson 114, Reice Narum 130 and Ryan Miller 106.
"It was tough rainy and windy conditions," TCU coach James Nelson said. "Reice Narum managed to hit the same tree three times on the same hole."