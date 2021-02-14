With a shorthanded squad, the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team wasn't expecting significant team victories this season, so each win is meaningful for the Giants.
They got their second one of the season Feb. 9, as they took down Waterville-Elysian-Morristown-Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Waseca. Three other meets that week — against Waseca Feb. 9, against Maple River Feb. 11 and against Sibley Easy Feb. 11 — went to the opposition.
Against WEM-JWP, the Giants squeaked out a 40-35 victory.
Waterville picked up the first five points with a technical fall at 106 pounds, and they picked up another 6 at 113 with a forfeit win. Both teams forfeited at 120, so the score was 0-11 going into the 126 round.
Wyatt Genelin got the Giants on the board with a 3:46 fall. Mark Boisjokie just bested Genelin with a fall of his own at 3:33 at 132 pounds, putting the Giants ahead 12-11.
Dylan Novak kept the fall streak going for LS-H, pinning his opponent at 58 seconds at 138. Jordan Grinde then won a major decision 12-1 at 145, before Andy Genelin add another pin at 152. Suddenly, the Giants had a 28-11 lead.
WEM-JWP took 6 points with a fall at 160, but Ethan Genelin answered for the Giants with a pin in 31 seconds at 170 pounds. WEM-JWP answered back with another pinfall at 182 pounds, cutting the Giants lead to 34-23.
The clinching victory for the Giants came through forfeit at 195 pounds, where George Doherty picked up another 6 points. WEM-JWP won the next two matches by forfeit at 220 and then by fall at 285.
Losses
Outside the win over WEM-JWP, it was a tough week for the Giants, who ran into some strong and complete lineups. They went down to Waseca 22-55, to Maple River 11-63, and to Sibley East 18-68.
Against Waseca, it was an onslaught to start, as LS-H fell behind 0-34, before Jordan Grinde picked up the team's first win with a 20-9 major decision at 138 pounds.
Peyton Tellijohn got 6 points via forfeit at 160 pounds, before Ethan Genelin got the Giants' first pinfall at 1:53 in his match at 170 pounds. George Doherty rounded out the points for the Giants with a pin of his own at 2:40 in the 195-pound contest.
Against Maple River, the Giants were only able to grab three wins, including the same two wrestlers that won against Waseca. Ethan Genelin picked up a 10-6 decision at 170 pounds, while George Dooherty got a 6-4 decision at 195 pounds.
Dylan Novak grabbed the only pin for the Giants, falling his opponent at 1:47 at 138 pounds. The Giants lost one point due to unsportsmanlike conduct.
Against Sibley East, LS-H picked up its points in the first half of the lineup. Wyatt Genelin pinned his opponent at 1:38 at 120 pounds; Dylan Novak at 1:07 at 138 pounds; and Jordan Grinde at 1:11 at 145 pounds.
The Giants moved to 2-13 on the season.