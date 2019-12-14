TCU wrestling

The Tri-City United Wrestling team ended their Thursday quad with two fresh victories over Medford and Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

 By CARSON HUGHES

The Tri-City United wrestling team ended their home trinagular with two victories Thursday. The Titans won both their matches, besting Medford 60-12 and Saint-Clair Mankato Loyola 79-0.

The Titans enjoyed strong performances from all of the team’s wrestlers. In the 106 weight class, Zach Balma earned two victories, defeating Medford’s Tommy Elwood in a 7-3 decision and pinning Saint Clair’s Simon Kruse. At 113, Chris Johnson also triumphed in two meets, taking down Medford’s Evan Schweisthal by a major 15-2 decision and pinning Saint Clair’s Eli Kruse at 4:31.

Other wrestlers who won in both matches include Marco Reyes in 160, who felled his Medford opponent at 4:00 and his Saint Clair opponent at 0:24, Brandon Balma who collected a 14-9 decision against Saint Clair and a 4:25 fall against Medford and Riley O’Malley in 182 who defeated Medford’s Zach Wetmore in an 18-1 tech fall and pinned Saint Clair at 2:38.

The Titans’ luck didn’t stop there though, practically the whole team came out as winners. Medford had just three victories against TCU with two decisions and a fall, the rest of the rounds went to the Titans. Cole Franek pinned Derek Bartosch at 5:11 in the 126 weight class and was foillowed by Carter O’Malley in 132, who felled Kael Neumann at 0:42.

At 170, Brandon Balma delivered another success, pinning George McCarthy at 4:25. In the highest weight classes, 220-class wrestler Jose Reyes pinned Brennan Hoffman at 3:05 while Robert Bastyr at 285 pinned Gavin Hermes at 1:27. Titans Caleb Whipps and Tegan Determan were both granted victories through forfeit.

While the match against Medford was a success, the match against Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola went even smoother. TCU took every single round in a landslide. At 120, Brant Lemieux pinned Chase Blade at 2:56 and Caden O’Malley was declared the victor in 145 following a 15-7 majority decision over Jack Klinder. Six wrestlers also took victories through forfeit including Cole Franek, Carter O’Malley, Caleb Whipps, Tegan Determan, Jose Reyes and Robert Bastyr.

