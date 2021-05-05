Tri-City United boys golf team finished second in the five-team Minnesota River Conference meet Monday, May 2 at Montgomery National Golf Club.
Teams scores showed: 1. Southwest Christian 157, 2. Tri-City United 187, 3. Belle Plaine 209, 4. Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East 212. 5. Mayer Lutheran 217.
"Monday's boys meet went well," TCU head coach James Nelson said. "The windy conditions were challenging, but the Titans earned a second-place finish."
TCU junior Adam Henze shot a 40 to place fourth, and junior teammates Ryan Miller and Ryan Westerhouse each shot their best round of the season, 47 and 48 respectively.
Junior Reice Narum was TCU's fourth scoring golfer for the meet shooting a season best 52.
Also for TCU, junior Logan Blaschko carded 53, and senior Gabe Robinson shot 58.
TCU girls finished fourth of four complete teams Tuesday in the MRC meet at Montgomery.
Southwest Christian placed first: 1. SWC 198, 2. LS-H 206, 3. Belle Plaine 240, 4. TCU 252 and 5. Mayer Lutheran incomplete.
Sophomore Kierra Meyer led the Titans with 59.
Senior Miyu Kobayashi shot 62.
Sophomore Abby Rutt carded 65.
Sophomore Anna Barnett finished with 66.
Sophomore Emma Kaplan finished with 67.