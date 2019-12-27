Le Sueur County area schools had a lot to be proud of this year. For many, 2019 was a year of broken records, state qualifiers, conference championships and even a new soccer program. Here are some of the top sports stories of the year.
Minnesota River Bulldogs
One team that brings all the local school districts together, the Minnesota River Bulldogs, had its first trip to the state tournament in earl 2019.
The last game didn’t turn out the way the Bulldogs would have liked — a 5-2 loss to North Branch in the Class A consolation semifinals at 3M Arena at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus — but the team had an accomplished season with a 20-6 record and a Section 1A Championship victory.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Le Sueur-Henderson had plenty of teams earn placements at state tournaments this year, including the Giants softball team. The team finished sixth at the Class AA tournament June 6-7 with a record of 1-2.
The Giants’ season ended with a tough 1-0 loss in a pitching and defensive duel with Annandale in the consolation championship game. The loss came after a difficult-to-take 4-3 opening round loss to Thief River Falls followed by a dominating 7-0 consolation round win over Esko. Despite the 1-2 record at state, the Giants showed they were among the best teams, narrowly losing twice and dominating in their lone victory.
That same weekend, Le Sueur-Henderson had athletes competing in the Class A state track meet at Hamline University in St. Paul.
LS-H freshman Emily Sullivan earned three second-place medals in wheelchair events and competed in shot put with a toss of 9 feet, 6.5 inches, and the 100- (28.82 seconds) and 200-meter (57.61) dashes.
A first-time state qualifier, LS-H senior William Clarke broke his own school record of by inches with a hop, skip and jump of 43 feet, 7.5 inches in his first jump at the tournament. Senior Gabe Webster, in his second time making state in the shot put, moved up from seventh place (52-4) last year to third place this year with a throw of 54-00.25.
The tournament also had Tri-City United senior Jackson Nesmoe place 17th out of 22 competitors in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 6 inches in his first attempt, while Mankato Loyola/Cleveland’s Mitchell Johnson raced to a ninth-place medal in the 3,200-meter run at 10 minutes and 0.63 seconds.
LS-H also sent two athletes to state Class AA girls golf tournament including three-time state qualifier Makenna Reinhardt and two-time state qualifier Kylie Dunning on June 4-5 at Ridges at Sand Prairie in Jordan.
Reinhardt, a sophomore, has improved every year at state. Two years ago in her first trip to state as an eighth-grader, she tied for 64th at 101-96-197. Last year she moved up to tying for 56th with 88-98-186.
This year Reinhardt put together two good rounds including her second time in the 70s this season with 79-87-166 to place 19th out of 88 golfers.
Dunning, a senior, last year tied for 72nd with a pair of 100s for a total of 200 strokes. This year she improved to a tie for 58th place with 95-96-191.
This fall, LS-H junior Greta Nesbit played her first singles girls tennis state tournament and won a couple matches along the way. After getting knocked out of the championship bracket in the first round, Nesbit went on to defeat two players, including one familiar foe. She eventually reached the consolation championship, where she lost for a final 2-2 record among the best players in Class A.
In her first match, she went up against a strong opponent in Tia Dykema, of Osakis, losing 6-4, 6-0.
in the second match, the LS-H No. 1 found her groove. She went up against Claire Nemmers and was in firm control of the match when Nemmers retired, due to a possible concussion from a fall early in the match. Nesbit won 6-2, 5-4 (retired).
Advancing in the consolation bracket, she faced a familiar opponent in the next contest: Ally Agerland, of Holy Family Catholic High School. Nesbit beat her twice previously, including in the section championship match. The third match proved to be no different, as Nesbit again won with consistency and control.
The competition level was raised again in the consolation championship, as Nesbit went up against Jane Spaulding, of Rochester Lourdes. Though Nesbit kept it competitive, she lost 6-2, 6-2.
Other LS-H affiliated teams had strong performances. The St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson adapted bowling team had 11 of its 17 bowlers competing at the state qualifier earn trips to the Minnesota State Adapted Bowling Tournament including Abigail Erickson, Shawn Borgers, Mason Doherty, Brock Portner, Dustin Hutchins, Sean Kulzer, Paul Warzecha, Lucas Henze, Emma Soderlund, Sabrina Kopischke and Evan Borgmeier.
In addition, the LS-H youth wrestling team took first place in the individual state tournament with five wrestlers reaching the podium. George Doherty (fifth/sixth grade) took fifth place in the 130 pound weight class, Owen Greenig (third/fourth grade) took sixth in the 105 pound weight class, Ty Boisjolie (third/fourth grade) took sixth in the 155 pound weight class, Mason Johnson (third/fourth grade) took fifth place in the 90 pound weight class, and Colton Wilson (third/fourth grade) took third place in the 76 pound weight class.
Other Giants also competed at the state invite level: Peyton Tellijohn (fifth/sixth grade) took first place in the 130 pound weight class, Luca Greening (fifth/sixth grade) took second in the 80 pound weight class, Dalton Wilson (third/fourth grade) took first in the 72 pound weight class, Waylon Thieke (third/fourth grade) took third place in the 72 pound weight class and LeRoy Haaland (first/second grade) took third in the 50 pound weight class.
The LS-H volleyball team may not have made it to state, but they had a season to remember, nonetheless, placing second at the AA section tournament, the best the team has played since 2012.
Although the No. 2 seeded North Subsection Tigers easily won the first two sets 25-12 and 25-18, the No. 2 South Subsection Giants pushed Belle Plaine to the limit in the third and deciding set 28-26.
Morgan Goettlicher led the Giants with 19 kills (.286) while Lauren Gregersen had seven kills, coupled with 11 digs and 18 serves and senior Libero Callie Jo Miller led with 14 digs.
Tri-City United
The Titans had plenty to celebrate this year.
The weightlifting team had its best season yet with eight athletes attending state.
Lexi Factor (40 kilograms) and Mike Fischer (81 kg) stole the show as both of them took first place in their class with Factor representing the junior varsity program and Fischer representing the varsity program.
Fischer, a senior, won the competition three times, twice in a row and he even broke a couple of records for the snatch with 111 kg and both lifts in the 81 kg weight class.
There were also two second-place winners: Kayden Factor at 73 kg and Ava Rud at 55 kg, both at with the JV team.
Alexis Freeman (76 kg) was the only Titan to reach third place and Anabelle Davies ended up taking fourth place at 55 kg and reaching a personal record on her total. Alexis Neubauer finished in seventh place overall in the 55 kg weight class. Like Fischer, this was Neubauer’s and Davies’s third trip to the state competition.
The Tri-City United varsity trap shooting team celebrated a sixth place finish out of 40 schools June 21 in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament.
TCU was represented at the championship by varsity trap shooters Lukas Dietz, Wyatt Hurd, Benjamin Sladek, James Krautkremer, and Wyley Peterson, as well as alternates Andrew Trnka and Caleb Cihak. Together, the team shot a total of 479 out of 500 targets, just five targets short of first place finisher New Prague’s 484 targets shot.
Benjamin Sladek also qualified for the individual shoot and placed 58th out of a hundred of the best shooters in the state championship. He shot 95 out of 100 targets. Sladek’s teammates Hurd, Dietz, Krautkremer and Petersen shot 99, 97, 94 and 94 out of 100 in the team competition. Amazingly, Hurd missed the first target and proceeded to hit every single shot the rest of the way.
This was also the second time the team had shooters on the novice, junior varsity and varsity teams place in the top three within the team competition in Alexandria.
In the individual tournament, referred to as the high gun, TCU student-athletes Trinity Turek and Jordyn Burgh took first and third place respectively in the female novice category. In the male novice high gun, TCU shooters Emerson Fashant and Calvin Rozeboom took first and second place.
Meanwhile, Calvin Rozeboom’s brother, Colton Rozeboom, took first place in the male junior varsity high gun and fellow TCU shooter Tanner Albright took second place.
Finally, in the varsity tournament, Caleb Cihak placed in third, shooting 99 out of 100 targets, only missing the very first target.
In cross country, TCU sent two athletes to the Class A Cross Country Championships in November and made school history. After a record-breaking season, senior Austin Antony placed in 24th, followed by senior Hunter Rutt, who placed 96th among 175 runners.
This meet marked the first time in history that a runner from Tri-City United earned all-state honors. These honors are reserved for the select few runners who place in the top 25. Antony snagged 24th with a time of 16:36.9.
Antony also earned two school record-breaking times back-to-back this season and the best time of his high school career at 16:22.5.
TCU senior Elly Novak also made school history, being the school’s first ever softball pitcher selected to participate in the 2019 Minnesota High School Softball All Star Series sponsored by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association and the Minnesota Twins.
Twenty-two senior players from each Class (A, AA, AAA, AAAA), 88 seniors in total, are selected for this honor.
A powerful and crafty pitcher, Novak holds the TCU record with 800 strikeouts in just 332 innings. She has a career record of 46-65-1, including a best of 14-8 in 2019.
The Titans had two teams claim second in the Minnesota River Conference this year. The wrestling team earned second in their tournament with 128 points and five first-place finishers including Nick Johnson (30-5) at 120 pounds, Caleb Whipps (27-6) at 126, Tyler Schroer (14-8) at 182, Sam Miller (25-11) at 195, and Jose Reyes (31-4) at 220.
Meanwhile, the girls basketball team ended their season 18-9 in 2019, earning a tie for second in the MRC with Jordan at 11-3 and ranking No. 3 at the section tournament, the highest the team has ever been ranked. The team had some new record holders, including Maggie Trnka with 38 points and 22 rebounds in a single game and Keeley Oak with nine assists in one game.
2019 was also the beginning of an entirely new athletic program: soccer.
The boys and girls soccer teams made their debut this year after a group of students successfully raised enough interest to convince the school district to start a team. With a starting 2-2 record for the boys and 0-4 record for the girls, the teams can look to grow even stronger in the coming years.
Cleveland
Though it’s a smaller school, Cleveland wasn’t without impressive performances in 2019. Among the standouts was the Loyola/Cleveland Cross Country team who placed 13th in their fourth straight trip to the Class A state tournament this fall.
Average time among their top five Crusaders was 17:44.0, and the spread was 2:49. Mitchell Johnstone finished in 12th place among the 175 runners with a 16:20.3, 53.7 seconds behind the winner and 1.3 seconds off his 11th-place finish at state last season. Jerrett Peterson was 76th with a 17:16.1. Tyler Erickson, a junior, came in two places later with a 17:18.5, Brett Omtvedt was 153rd with an 18:39.6, and freshman James Younge completed the course in 162nd place with a 19:09.3.
The Clippers volleyball team had one of their most successful seasons since the 1970s. While senior McKenna Robb set the school career record in both kills and digs, and Taylin Gosch set career record in sets, the Clippers, who finished the season at 21-12, swept the Valley Conference, were undefeated at home and only lost two regular season non-tournament games.
It took the state top-ranked Mayer Lutheran Crusaders to end the Clippers’ hot steak, who swept the team 3-0. The Clippers ended up having three players, Mckenna Robb, Emily Kern and Taylin Gosch nominated to the All-Valley first team and Lexi Hollerich nominated to the All-Valley second team.
Cleveland also had their trap shooting team compete at the state tournament. Blake Bock had the best round at the meet, followed by Jackson Gibbs, a sophomore, who hit 87 out of 100 targets and senior Brendon Brown who shot 84. Jake Anderly and Brett Klassen each scattered 76 targets, one more than Landon Clark did. Gabe Sullivan hit 74. Martin Gibbs grounded 73 targets along with Gillian Baumgartner, a junior and the only female shooter.