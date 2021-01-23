Mayer Lutheran had too much size and firepower for Le Sueur-Henderson to overcome Friday night, and the Crusaders rolled to a Minnesota River Conference girls basketball victory over the Giants 71-27 at Le Sueur.
The Crusaders (2-1) jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first 5 minutes of the game before the Giants (0-3) finally scored on a drive to the hoop by senior point guard Halle Bemmels.
Bemmels then completed a long pass to speedy senior shooting guard/point guard Karragen Straub who scored on a breakaway lay-up to cut the Crusaders' lead to 9-4.
But that was as close as the Giants would get as Mayer Lutheran increased their lead to 36-12 at halftime and outscored LS-H 35-15 in the second half.
Straub and Bemmels led the Giants with seven points apiece.
Sophomore guard Rhyan Fritz scored six points, junior guard Sam Wilbright netted four points, senior quard Olivia Fritz made two points, and senior forward McKenna Borchardt hit a free throw for one point.
Three Crusaders scored on double digits, led by junior guard Ryle Noerenberg with 16 points. Junior guard Emma Lade scored 15 points, and senior guard Morgan Chmielewski finished with 13 points.
The Giants have back-to-back games at 7:15 p.m. Thursday versus visiting conference foe Sibley East (0-3) at Le Sueur and then at 7:15 Friday versus Nicollet/Mankato Loyola (0-3) in a non-conference match-up.
LS-H returns home at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 2 in a conference match-up against Tri-City United (0-3).
Mayer Lutheran 36 35 71
Le Sueur-Henderson 12 15 27