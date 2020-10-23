Tri-City United kicked off the Section 1A swim and dive tournament at Mankato East on Thursday with a diving tournament. Two Tri-City United girls competed against eight other teams including St. Peter, Winona, Simley, Albert Lea, Red Wing, Austin, Mankato East and Mankato West.
Lily Traxler was the highest finisher for the Titans, placing 15th with a final score of 234.35.
Kalee Barrington placed 24th with 85.75 points.
Issara Schmidt of Winona finished first with 510.10 points. Erin Orn of Simley took runner-up with 281.10, Ayana King of Winona third with 307.85 and Jenna Steffle of Albert Lea fourth with 307.80.
Section 1A swimming meet will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Inver Grove Heights Community Center.