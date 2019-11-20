With a new season starting, Le Sueur-Henderson’s new girls basketball captains — senior Lauren Gregersen, junior Halle Bemmels and junior Olivia Fritz — are aiming to lead their teammates to become more proficient than ever.
“It feels good that the team picked us as their leaders this year,” said Gregersen.
“I’m just excited because we get to be here every day to push the girls,” added Bemmels. “We really believe this group could go somewhere and we want to be a part of the change in our team’s culture, and we’re excited to get to lead that.”
The three captains’ experience in playing basketball dates all the way back to kindergarten. Now as upperclassmen, the girls expressed excitement with being able to mentor their teammates in the same way older players did when they first started their basketball careers.
“For me especially, I’ve always wanted to get to where [the older girls] were or even past where they were just to show everyone in the community that girls basketball can be successful,” said Fritz on why she continues to play.
“Being a good role model for the younger girls,” Gregersen added. “Helping them keep going to this level as well.”
“What’s kept me going, it’s not the wins and the losses,” said Bemmels. “It’s kind of cliche, but it’s really just being here with the girls every day and with the coaches. I think we have a lot of fun.”
Giants girls basketball practices began Monday, Nov. 18, and they’ve been challenging. However, the captains felt encouraged by the difficulty and see it as an opportunity to build a strong team.
“They’ve been really intense,” said Bemmels. “We’ve been really pushing each other. A phrase we use in our gym is, ‘We want to push each other to make each other better.’ I think that’s something this team is trying to work into practices every day, and it's definitely pushing us to improve.”
“I think (Coach John Garvey) has seen a lot of improvement with us too,” Fritz added. “Just from the first day I think everyone was ready to play and ready to be here and keep winning and keep pushing.”
Bemmels agreed, adding that coach Garvey is using the team’s experiences from last year to prepare the Giants for the upcoming season.
“This is my first year in high school having the same coach for two consecutive years,” said Bemmels. “I think he’s brought new things that are pushing us farther from where we got last year which is exciting.”
The girls expressed optimism that the team could see some real improvement this year and anticipate the team growing stronger throughout the season.
“I think the season will be good,” said Gregersen. “It will be a lot of fun. We have a gym full of girls that are ready to work hard. We all have the same goal to succeed and have fun while doing it."
“We’re just trying to not listen to outside expectations and not look back on how our seasons have gone in years past,” Bemmels added, “This year, we’re really trying to make an improvement. Whatever the next step is, we’re not really sure. We’re just trying to get better every day.”