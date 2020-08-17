Baseball seems like a simple game: throw the ball, catch the ball and hit the ball.
But for preschoolers and kindergartners ranging from 4 to 6 years old in Le Sueur Recreation t-ball, it's either a hit or a miss. About half of the 32 children had experience playing baseball. The other half had never played the game.
The six-week program held Tuesday nights at Le Sueur-Henderson High School through Aug. 18 attracted 32 players who were split up into two teams with three volunteer coaches on each team. Practices were held the first three weeks and games the last three.
The purpose is for the kids to have fun, get them introduced to the sport and let them spend time outside and use their energy, said volunteer coach/parent Megan Rodriguez. "They get to see their friends, because a lot of them haven't been together for a while."
"A lot of them it's their first opportunity," Rodriguez said. "Some of them have played before with their friends of siblings, but most of them it's kind of their first time, so a lot of it is just getting them out, getting them introduced, running, trying to get them to pay attention to what's going on."
While most are enthusiastic about playing, some were hesitant.
"Some of them haven't had a lot of exposure to sports or baseball before, so they're just kind of unsure and a little bit shy. We only had three practices before we started playing games, so it's not a lot of time to get them real familiar with baseball. We just got top coach them throughout with their hitting, running and stuff. Some of their parents signed them up, and they haven't really developed an interest yet. But hopefully they'll have fun and stay with it.
"Then you have the other kids that clearly have parents or older siblings, so they're a lot more familiar with the game."
Roriguez's daughter, Ava, was in her first year playing T-ball, and her older son, Michael, helped coach.
Typically, the season is longer, eight or nine weeks, but everything was mostly closed down because of COVID earlier in the year, Rodriguez said.
But kids are getting outside more now and staying active.
"I think a lot of the outdoor stuff has started, like T-ball," Rodriguez said. "My daughter is in soccer, and she does an outdoor dance class. We were kind of shut down for May-June, and in mid-July it kind of started back up with some of the programming as the state allowed. So far it's all outdoors. I don't think much is allowed indoors for right now.
"My kids are going to be in school in the classroom at St Anne's, but I don't think the district has announced yet for sure what model the public schools are going to be yet. I think they're waiting till next week when the COVID numbers are more up to date."