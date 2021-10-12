The Le Sueur-Henderson hosted the Mankato East Cougars Tuesday, but fell 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-20). The Giants celebrated their nine seniors in their last home game for the season — Lucy Kleschult, Julia More, Amelia Ernst, Jaden Denn, Emma Osborne, Hannah Lynch, Grace Wagner, and Samantha Wilbright.
The underclassmen made them each a blanket and wrote speeches describing their personalities, presenting them to the seniors before the match.
“I really wanted to build off of our win last week and carry that energy into the start of this week, but we came out flat,” said LS-H head coach Stacey Feser. “I was hoping we could have taken the second set from Mankato East as we came out strong right away and had a lead, but they chipped away at it and we couldn’t hold them off at the end.”
Julia More led the team with 11 kills and Samantha Wilbright added five kills.
Morgan Schwandt set up the offense and recorded 21 set assists. Lexi Terwedo and Rhyan Fritz each had six digs and the teams highest passing ratings on serves receive.
The Giants travel play Sibley East again on Thursday, Oct. 14, and have their last tournament of the regular season at Eastview High School, Friday and Saturday.