Playing in only their second game of the season, the Tri-City United Titans boys basketball team traveled to take on the Belle Plaine Tigers. Despite playing to a near draw in the first half, the Titans weren’t able to keep up in the second as the Tigers pulled away to win 61-35, dropping TCU to 0-2 on the season.
The first half came to a close with Belle Plaine only leading the Titans by one point, 21-20, but the Tigers outscored TCU 40-15 coming out of the break.
Jonathan Hurd led the Titans in scoring with nine points while Fakourou Tandia added eight for the team.
TCU returns to action Thursday, Dec. 16 when the team takes to the road to take on Waterville-Elysian-Morristown with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.