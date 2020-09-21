Giants girls runners led the competition on a new course Sept. 17 in Waconia, while the boys had a tougher outing.
The Le Sueur-Henderson girls cross country team finished first at the meet, with a team score of 24. Southwest Christian High School finished second, with a score of 40, and Norwood Young America third, with a score of 57.
The LS-H boys team finished third, with a team score of 73, at the meet. Southwest Christian finished first, with 29, and Norwood Young America second, with 34.
“It was a new course for our runners, so I didn’t really know what to expect for times,” LS-H coach Don Marcussen said.
Hailey Juarez, of LS-H, was the top overall runner in the girls competition with a time of 22:06.37. That put her 32 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Still, it wasn’t her strongest run, according to Marcussen.
“Even though Hailey was the medalist today, her time was not one of her best, so there is still room for improvement,” he said.
Elsewhere for LS-H, Arlett Rios finished third (23:19.94), Abby Strom fourth (23:48.93), Joceyln Machtemes sixth (23:55.19), Brandy Wolf 10th (24:22.97), and Kenzie Kabes 15th (25:16.65).
“The training for the girls has been hit and miss,” Marcussen said. “I have one of my top seven varsity nursing a hip injury, so I replaced her with Lauren Menne (who ran her first varsity race today), and she did well. I think the pace is still a little fast for her, so she will need to work on that. Arlett and Abby continue to finish in our top three and they are running solid times.”
While the boys team wasn’t able to keep up with its opponents, the runners are showing improvement.
“The boys team has also been improving a little at a time,” Marcussen said. “With six new varsity runners this year, I am still working on them getting used to a much faster race pace then they are used to. With only one senior and one junior making up my top seven, we are still very young.”
Sam Menne was the top runner for the Giants, finishing 11th (20:21.54). Next was Riley Thelemann in 13th (20:43.52), Dylan Novak in 14th (20:51.84), Grant Adams in 17th (21:06.76), Jacob Eibs in 18th (22:09.09), Josiah Juarez (22:53.61), and Cayden Luna (23:38.93).
Marcussen noted that it’s been an odd season and sometimes difficult to find motivation, but he’s happy with the way the teams are pushing forward.
“We are waiting to see what the MSHSL decides on whether or not we will have a Section and state cross country meets this year, so it has been somewhat difficult getting them to really push hard on some days, not knowing what the payoff is going to bem,” the coach said. “But their attitude has been good and it still fun working with them each day.”