The Le Sueur-Henderson Legion baseball team wrapped up its 2021 season at the Central Plains Regional Tournament last weekend. The final cross pool game for Le Sueur, the third place game vs Wahpeton of North Dakota, was rained out.
Jacob Stolley and Nathan Gregersen earned Central Plains All Tournament Team Selections. Both players are 2021/22 seniors at Le Sueur-Henderson high school. Gregersen was also named to the Minnesota Legion Junior All Star team for his efforts.
In the Central Plains regional, Stolley batted 5-for-8 to record a .625 batting average with a double and three RBI. He also had a game winning hit and recorded a 1.450 OPS with adding four putouts from right field.
Gregersen batted 4-for-10 with a double and two RBI. On the defensive end, he recorded seven putouts, 10 assists from third base, shortstop and pitcher, and had a game ending double play while pitching seven innings.
Factoring in his pitching during the high school season, he finished with 79 innings pitched.
Sam Gupton earned Central Plains All Tournament Team honorable mention. He recorded seven innings pitched and earned a win. On the offensive end, he recorded two doubles with two RBI and finished the summer season as the senior legion team hits leader with 20.
The team fielded. 960 for the tournament with Logan Feeney handling 20 chances at 1b and p and Landen Fahey adding three assists from the catching position.
The Le Sueur-Henderson Legion senior/junior program shared most of the players and finished with a record of 20-28 on the season.
"The team would like to thank to the Henderson Lions Club, Ross Nesbit Agency, Le Sueur Lions Club, Morarity Painting & Dan Berndt Construction for their financial support during the season." said team manager Lon Berberich.