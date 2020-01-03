Not even as close as the final would indicate, Cleveland 46, Immanuel Lutheran 36 was one in the win column for the Clipper girls, but it didn’t do much to up their game, especially offensively, head coach Joe Remiger said.
“Everything that went well with New Ulm Cathedral last Friday, we struggled with tonight. Some of it’s Christmas vacation and back to school, but as a coach you are frustrated that we got to here, and now ‘let’s take that next step,’ but tonight we took a step or two backwards.”
Macey Ziebarth, who led all players with 26 points, took the jump ball in for a layup to set the tone for the next 36 minutes. There were plenty of turnovers to go around after that, but the visiting Trojans were off target.
Ziebarth added eight more points in the half, and with a pair of threes by Kaylee Karels and a three off the hands of Stephanie Cink, the Clippers were up 28-12 at the break.
Ziebarth drove in for layups to start the second half, but making a run late, the Trojans—although never a serious threat—managed to pull within 10 at the final buzzer.
Karels totaled 10 points, and Emmie Dittmar chipped in five, but the Trojans did a nice job of stopping the Clippers from working the ball inside.
“It’s a pretty simple offense,” Remiger said. “‘Here’s our four Xs. Let’s cut and fill,’ but we struggled all night getting to those corners.”
Monday’s game against Buffalo Lake Hector Stewart in the second round of the Nicollet tournament was canceled due to the snowstorm but may be rescheduled. The Clippers host Medford today (Friday) in a 6:00 pm contest.
“If we walk out there like we did tonight, it’s going to be rough,” Remiger said.
Cleveland 28 18 46
Immanuel Lutheran 11 25 36
Cleveland 46 (Macey Ziebarth 26, Stephanie Cink 3, Emmie Dittmar 5, Kaylee Karels 10, Sarena Remiger 2)
2FG 13
3FG 5 (Ziebarth 2, Karels 2, Cink 1)
FT 5-12 (42%)