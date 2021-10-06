After suffering a 10-point loss in the first set, the Tri-City United volleyball team (6-13-3) turned their fortunes around Tuesday. Through perseverance and high spirits, the Titans converted a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory over St. Clair.
The Titans were on shaky ground in the first set, as the team was experimenting with a new rotation. St. Clair took advantage to rack up a 25-15 win over TCU.
“We started a new rotation on the first one, but went back to what was working,” said Coach Carrie Richards.
Once the Titans were back in their old roles, they took control of the match. Up at the net, Kaia Krocak and Kaitlyn Lang put the pressure on St. Clair with a barrage of spikes. Krocak was the team’s top scorer with 16 total points and nine kills. Lang wasn’t far behind with 11 points and seven kills.
Ali Weydert rounded out the Titans top scoring performers, collecting 10 total points, including six kills. Audrey Vosejpka delivered a seven-point contribution, including two kills; Alexis Marcussen scored five points and four kills; Lauren Houn scored four points and three kills; and Emily Smisek scored one point.
“I think Alexis Marcussen did a great job as a freshman stepping up and getting play for us,” said Richards. “I also want to acknowledge that my seniors have been so experienced and knowledgeable on the back row. I feel like any time I have them back there I know that I can trust the defense.”
TCU’s defenders were just as important to the team’s victory as their points getters. St. Clair was ready to receive the Titans shots, so defenders Maddie Dooley and Kaitlyn Lang were forced to keep up their endurance. Dooley aided the team with 21 digs while Lang contributed 15. Marcussen and Houn were also assets on defense with seven and six digs respectively.
The Titans’ perseverance allowed the team to tie up the match 1-1 after a 25-19 win in the second set. In the third set, TCU and St. Clair were in a dead heat. There was rarely more than a two-point margin between them, but TCU came out on top 25-23.
In the final set, the Titans both took the lead early on and maintained their advantage throughout. In previous matches, the Titans often struggled to stay in the lead once they had the advantage, but against St. Clair, the team demonstrated more confidence in their play. What was a narrow one- or two-point lead at the halfway mark expanded to a seven-point lead as the Titans went up 20-13. St. Clair narrowed the gap down to 23-19, but in two final shots TCU secured the win.
“One of the things we’ve been focusing on is grit and finding your inner toughness,” said Richards. “Our big goal this year is to push through, and we’re doing a way better job of that.”