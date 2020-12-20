A host of Cleveland Clippers football players earned 2020 Mid Southeast (Red) District Post Season Awards.
All District Awards go to senior wide receiver/defensive back Tyce Shook, senior linebacker/tight end Eric Rohlfing, senior quarterback/linebacker Alex McCabe, senior running back/linebacker Blake McVennes and junior offensive/defensive lineman Lucas Walechka.
Three Clippers made All-District Honorable Mention: senior wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Mueller, junior wide receiver/defensive back Carter Dylla and junior quarterback/defensive lineman Jackson Meyer.
Team awards were also presented to Most Valuable Player/Torpedo Award Winner Eric Rohlfing, Back of the Year Tyce Shook, Lineman of the Year Lucas Walechka, Clipper Award winner Alex McCabe, Unsung Hero Award winner Blake McVennes and Special Teams Player of the Year sophomore Henry Strobel.
Rohlfing led the defense with 69 tackles and three sacks. He also blocked one punt and earned a safety. He had three receptions for 43 yards and two kick-off returns for 37 yards.
Shook had team highs of 26 receptions for 334 years and four touchdowns. He rushed twice for 79 yards and one touchdown and returned six kick-offs for 77 yards and two punts for 49 yards. He also had 28 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Walechka made 39 tackles, with right behind the line, and he had a fumble recovery. McCabe completed 69 of 131 passes for 703 yards, one touchdown and two, 2-point conversions. He had one punt return for 32 yards and picked off an interception.
McVennes led the Clippers in rushing with 43 carries for 229 yards, and he scored one touchdown. He caught 13 passes for 68 yards and one 2-point conversion and ran back one kick for 15 yards.
Mueller had 14 catches for 207 yards and a team-high three interceptions.
Dylla had 10 receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown, plus he rushed two times for 9 yards, completed one of two passes for 40 yards, ran back two punts for 46 yards and three kicks for 40 yards.
Strobel punted 18 times for 508 yards, kicked off 16 times and ran back six kick-offs for 77 yards.
Meyer completed five of 18 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown, caught two passes for 17 yards and made 26 tackles.
Senior tight end/defensive end Ben Holden caught seven passes for 79 yards, one, 2 point conversion and recovered one fumble.
Junior lineman Fischer Knish made 30 tackles. Junior Tommy Kennedy rushed 45 times for 131 yards had 56 tackles. Senior lineman Cameron Seely had 25 tackles, one blocked kick and one fumble recovery.