The Tri-City United Titans volleyball put their all into their final volleyball match of the shortened 2020 season. The Titans narrowly beat the Sibley East Wolverines 3-2.
The Titans had the early advantage. Hitters Jordyn Brownlee and Sam Lang each collected 16 kills for TCU, putting the team over the top in the first two sets.
With five aces from Brownlee and 43 assists from setter Lauren Houn, the Titans were on their way to a narrow 25-23 lead in the first set and a much larger 25-16 victory in second.
The Titans kept the Wolverines score down with numerous saves. Kaitlyn Lang led the team with 28 digs, followed by Brownlee with 18 and Sam Lang with 11.
But the Wolverines eventually got the upper hand. In a back-to-back comeback, Sibley East tied up the match by collecting 25-18 lead in the third and a 25-19 win the fourth.
The Titans' advantage had evaporated, but they had one set left to win — or lose — the match. The score was near-even, but the Titans cracked through the Wolverine's defense just enough to bring home the win with a 15-11 victory.
After adding another victory to the win column, the Titans ended the volleyball season with a 3-10 record.