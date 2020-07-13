Jordan 6, Le Sueur 1
On July 6, the hometown Le Sueur Braves traveled down Highway 169 to face the defending Class C state champion Jordan Brewers.
Jordan Sinell toed the mound for the Braves and got early run support in the second inning courtesy of singles from Alex Klug, Nic Haller, Zack Thomson and newly recruited Braves player Eddie Fahey. The lead would not last long as the Brewers would answer with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second off of three singles and a sacrifice fly. The Brewers tacked on another run in the third inning off of a lead off double by Joe Lucas and a single by Nate Beckman making it 3-1 Brewers.
Sinell kept the Brewers at bay for four innings allowing three runs and striking out three. The Braves hanged with the Brewers until the 6th inning when the Jordan struck with two more runs off Braves relief pitcher Ryan Wolf. The Braves had a few opportunities to add runs, but miscues on the base paths and not being able to come up with a clutch hit or two was Le Sueur's demise.
Jordan added a late run in the eighth inning, and the Braves could not rally as the score ended in a 6-1 final.
Haller led the way at the plate for Le Sueur going 4 for 4 with three singles and a double. Cullen Bruce went 2 for 4 with two singles and a walk. Klug went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a run scored. Thomson, Brent O'Connell and Fahey also collected hits with Fahey providing the lone RBI in the game for Le Sueur.
Le Sueur 4, Gaylord 1
July 9, the Braves traveled to Gaylord looking to avenge an early loss in the season to the Islanders after a 13-8 defeat at home. It was deja vu as the same two pitchers Mckoy Rodning and Brandon Culbert that pitched in the first game, would square off again against each other.
Defense would be the key to this game for the Braves. Le Sueur capatilized on some early Islander mistakes in the first inning. Jordan Carlson led off the game with a single. Bruce hit a ground ball and reached off a throwing error by the shortstop allowing runners to reach second and third. A sacrifice fly from Haller and another throwing error on a Ryan McPartland ground ball allowed another run to score giving the Braves an early 2-0 lead.
The Braves added another run in the second inning. Mike May led off with a seeing-eye single between the shortstop and third baseman. A fielder's choice got an out at second base allowing Thomson to reach first. Matt McPartland singled and Fahey walked to load the bases with one out. Carlson hit a ball deep enough in the outfield for Thomson to score from third and give Le Sueur a 3-0 lead.
Gaylord responded in the third inning with a lead off double from Colin Grams. Toronto Blue Jays minor league prospect Brody Rodning came up and belted a line drive into right center. but was denied extra bases off of a great diving catch by center fielder Matt McPartland. Eric Goetsch smacked a double over the the left fielder's head scoring Grams, but that was all Gaylord would get bringing the score to 3-1.
The Braves came to bat in the third inning with one out. Culbert reached on an error. May reached on a walk and a wild pitch advanced both runners to second and third. Thomson grounded out to first, and Culbert tried to beat the throw out to home and incidentally knocked the tag out of the catcher's glove with his knee allowing the run to count bringing the score to 4-1 Braves.
The game would stay at that score until the seventh inning when Gaylord came to bat. After Culbert got the first two batters on strikeouts, Grams singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A Brody Rodning single plus a throwing error allowed Grams to reach home and tighten the game up at 4-2. Culbert entered the ninth inning still throwing for the Braves.
Gaylord brought in a pinch hitter looking for some magic and got it off a lead-off triple to the gap to start the inning. A fly out to deep center allowed the run to score and bring Gaylord within a run and make it 4-3. A ground ball to the shortstop and a fly ball to center would be the final outs allowing Le Sueur to escape with a 4-3 and evening the season series with Gaylord.
Culbert got the win and went the distance for the Braves pitching all nine innings allowing three runs, striking out four and scattering nine hits. Matt McPartland, Thomson, May and Haller all had a hit. Bruce led the way at the plate going 3-5 with a run scored. Carlson went 2-5 with a run scored.
Belle Plaine 3, Le Sueur 1
On Sunday, the Braves hosted the Belle Plaine Tigers.
A sprinkler malfunction put the field condition in jeopardy before the game, but the hometown nine remedied the situation with some diamond dry and a little hard work.
This game would be a pitchers' duel from the start on both sides. Sinell and Brody Curtis went punch for punch on the mound record multiple 1-2-3 innings from the start. The score remained at a 0-0 standstill until the fifth inning. Belle Plaine drew first blood when a two-out single off of the bat of Tyler O'Brien and a throwing error allowed him to advance to second base. Long time Belle Plaine Tiger Pat Schultz came to the plate and delivered a clutch RBI double to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
The Braves' bats were silenced most of the game but had chances and could not get the clutch hits they needed to push runs across. Bruce came in for relief in the sixth inning and pitched well for the Braves.
Belle Plaine added to their lead in the top of the ninth after a single, two walks and a two run double brought the score to 3-0 Tigers. Klug came in to get the last out and did so successfully keeping it at 3-0 deficit. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, pinch hitter Charlie Weick came to the plate and ripped a single to left center. A wild pitch allowed Weick to get to second base and a bloop single to right off of the bat of Tyler Pengilly allowed the Braves to scratch a run across making it 3-1. That would be the only run the Braves could muster and their rally would fall short.
Curtis pitched eight and two thirds innings picking up the win with Sinell taking the tough loss on the mound for Braves. He pitched five innings striking out four and allowing five hits. Tristan O'Brien led the Braves going 2 for 3. Wieck had a single with a run scored. Tommy Gupton, Mitch Casperson, Tyler Penguilly Burke Nesbit all had hits for the Braves.
The Braves (2-3) will face Belle Plaine again on Wednesday for a game at 7:30 p.m.