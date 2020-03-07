Le Sueur-Henderson senior post Morgan Goettlicher is one of 15 players named to the 2019-20 Minnesota River All-Conference Girls Basketball Team.
A three-year varsity player, Goettlicher had a tremendous season averaging 11.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1 block per game.
"Morgan played the game with a lot of passion and energy," LS-H coach John Garvey said. "She showed great improvement throughout the season and led the team in scoring and rebounding. Off the court Morgan has an ability to make others laugh as a free spirit.
Goettlicher will be attending St. Cloud State next fall on a volleyball scholarship. She also earned all-conference honors as a volleyball player this past fall. Morgan is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Biedschied and Justin Goettlicher.
Eight players also earned Honorable Mention All-Conference including LS-H senior forward Lauren Gregersen.
Sarah Lenz of Belle Plaine was named by the coaches as 2019-20 MRC Most Valuable Player.
Mindy Chevalier of Belle Plaine was named MRC GBB Coach of the Year.
Other all-conference selections are: Belle Plaine junior forward Lauren Johnson, Belle Plaine senior point guard Jaylen Struck-Schmitz, Jordan senior guard Makenna Johnson, Jordan senior forward Madi Kes, Mayer Lutheran HS junior wing Morgan Chmielewski, Mayer Lutheran sophomore wing Emma Lade, Mayer Lutheran senior wing Lexi Schermann, Southwest Christian senior guard Lily Schwen, SWC freshman guard/forward Chloe Brunsberg, NYA Central junior guard Allie Fritz, Tri-City United junior center Jess Dull, TCU senior guard Erica Jackson and Sibley East senior guard McKenzie Latzke.