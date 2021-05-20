Le Sueur-Henderson girls and boys track and field teams both finished second in the Minnesota River Conference Triangular May 18 at Giants Stadium.
Sibley East ran away with first place in both divisions.
Girls' scores showed: 1. Sibley East 125, 2. LS-H 60 and 3. Southwest Christian 53.
Boys' scored ended up: 1. Sibley East 150, 2. LS-H 46 and 3. SWC 23.
Girls
The Giant girls took six first places led by triple winner Emily Sullivan in wheelchair 100-and 200-meter dashes in 31.46 seconds and 1:02.85 and the wheelchair shot put (10 feet, 10 inches).
Lexi Terwedo ran first in the 800-meter run (2:44.65), plus second in the pole vault (6-6) and fourth in the 1600 run (6:19.56).
Hailey Juarez won the 1,600 run in 5:43.49 and placed second in the 4x400 relay with Bella Holloway, Lauren Menne and Lexi Terwedo in 4:43.43.
Lauren Menne also finished first in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the pole vault (6-0).
Drea Terwedo placed runner-up in both the 200 dash (29.30) and the 100 hurdles (18.55) and took sixth in the discus throw (76-9).
Pari Mostaghimi landed second in the high jump (4-4) and ran on the third place 4x100 relay team with Melanie Smkalski, Alexis Sullivan and Elle Nesbit in 1:02.28.
The 4x200 relay team of Riley Sater, Sophia Sampson, Izzy Sampson and Holloway finished second in 2:11.29.
Sater also took fifth in the 400 dash (1:08.26).
Bella Holloway also finished third in the 300 hurdles (57.21).
Boys
Double winner Dylan Novak led the LS-H boys. He finished first in the 400 run (54.05) and the long jump (19-10.5). He also placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.95) second in the 4x200 relay with Justin Terwedo, Mason Reinhardt and Jacob Eibs in 1:41.40.
Justin Terwedo placed second in the 200 dash (12.39), third in the 200 dash (28.01) and fourth in the triple jump (34-5)
Joseph Fixzen finished fourth in the 200 dash (28.01).
Jacob Eibs took third in the 400 dash (56.06) and fourth in the 4x400 relay with Grant Adams, Rley Thelemann and Mason Reinhardt in 4:08.58).
Riley Thelemann also finished third in the 300 hurdles (46.98) and third in the pole vault (7-6)
Josiah Juarez finished fifth in the 1600 run (5:59.30) and fourth in the 4x800 relay with Adams, Amory Coffelt and Owen Greisen in 10:59.62.
The LS-H 4x100 relay team of Joe Hutton, Greisen, Coffelt and Wyatt Genelin placed third in 1:01.27.
Isaias Sanchez finished fifth in both the shot put (33-3) and the discus throw (88-5).
Reinhardt took fourth in the discus (100-3).