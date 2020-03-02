<&firstgraph>The No. 3 seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers (14-12) ended the season for the No. 6 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson Giants (9-17) in the Section 2AA North Subsection boys basketball quarterfinals Saturday at Glencoe.
<&firstgraph>The Panthers jumped to a 47-26 halftime lead on their way to an 80-46 victory.
<&firstgraph>Two Giants scored in double digits. Zach Berdt and Lukas Graff scored 11 points each. Brandon Stolley netted eight points. Gage Bishop and Nolan Maczkowiz bucketed five points each. Noah Kollar and Trace Edmondson had three points each.
<&firstgraph>Maczkowicz led with six rebounds and three assists. Edmondson pulled down six boards. Berdt handed off a team-high three assists.
<&firstgraph>“We played the game short-handed without our leading scorer Dominic Drent and back-up point guard Ethan Steiger,” LSH-H head coach Robert Steiger said. “We also lost guard Nathan Gregersen to an ankle injury mid-way through the first half.
<&firstgraph>“We struggled to keep GSL off the offensive boards and again struggled to finish shots in the lane shooting under 50 percent from six feet in. Without three major ball-handlers we committed 26 turnovers that led to 30 transition points for the Panthers.
<&firstgraph>“We only trailed by six with six minutes left in the second half, but a full-court press put on by GSL allowed them to go on a 15-0 run that put the game out of reach.”
<&firstgraph>“It was a tough way to end a season where we saw a great deal of improvement as a team and from several individuals throughout the season. When we were healthy and rested, we were competitive in every game the second half of the year and could have easily had 12 to 13 wins, instead of nine.”
<&firstgraph>GSL also beat LS-H 73-58 during the regular season.
<&firstgraph>The Giants graduate six seniors: Noah Kollar, Nolan Maczkowicz, Ethan Steiger, Brandon Stolley, Trace Edmondson and Gavin Green.
<&firstgraph>The Panthers advance to subsection semifinals to play No. 2 Jordan (19-7) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at New Prague. Jordan defeated No. 7 Norwood Young America (6-21) in the first round 88-61.
<&firstgraph>In other North subsection quarterfinal games, No. 1 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (25-2) defeated No. 8 Tri-City United (1-25) 69-39 and No. 4 Belle Plaine defeated No. 5 Sibley East (8-16) 55-45.
<&firstgraph>In the South subsection quarterfinals, No. 1 Waseca (23-5) defeated No. 8 Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial (4-22) 89-55, No. 4 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (13-14) defeated No. 5 Kenyon Wanamingo (6-21) 57-43, No. 3 Maple River (13-14) defeated No. 6 Medford (7-20) 62-30 and No. 2 Blue Earth Area (13-9) defeated No. 7 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (4-23) 90-63.
<&firstgraph>The subsection finals will be 6 p.m. (North) and 8 p.m. (South) March 9 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The section finals will be at 8 p.m. March 13 at MSU.
LS-H 26 20 — 46
G-SL 47 33 — 80