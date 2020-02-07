Both the Le Sueur-Henderson (5-14) and Tri-City United girls basketball teams (8-14) brought top level performances to the game on Thursday, Feb. 6, but only one could claim victory. With a strong offensive lineup, the Titans clinched a 69-63 win over the Giants.
“It was a win that we needed,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “Two of our last three games were pretty close. Actually all of them were single digits so it was much needed for the coaches and for everyone.”
The Titans put up a formidable offense at the start of the game and made some quick gains over the Giants. Erica Jackson led the Titans with 19 points total including five three-pointers, four of which were in the first half of the game. Sam Lang chipped in nine points in the first, Jess Dull added six and Kaia Krocak produced four to put the Titans more than 10 points over the Giants.
The Giants refused to let TCU run away with the score. Morgan Goettlicher led the team on offense 17 total points and scored six field goals in the first half to bounce LS-H back into the game. Olivia Fritz collected two 3-point baskets in the first half and another two in the second half and collected 14 points total. Samantha Wilbright contributed six points while Lauren Gregersen added four. The team ended the first half with a few layups in the last minute to narrow the Titans’ lead to 35-32.
The Giants got back on the court after halftime raring to win. Olivia Fritz tied the game up immediately with a 3-point shot, and the Giants started taking the lead away from the Titans. Kaitlyn Straub boosted her team in the second by producing 10 points for the Giants while Goettlicher added another five. Their efforts put the Giants into a 45-43 lead.
The Titans didn’t allow the Giants to keep the lead for long. Jess Dull led the Titans through the second half and collected 10 points, bringing her final point total up to 16. Sam Lang wasn’t far behind with eight points in the second half and 17 total and Erica Jackson with seven. Kaitlyn Lang and Grace Factor gave the Titans a needed boost with five points each to push them over the edge to a 69-63 victory.
“I don't know where we ended up on turnovers, but I think we did a much better job at the end of the game limiting them,” said Specht. “I’ve been telling the kids ‘play to win, don’t play not to lose.’ Some of our kids have been a little timid, but tonight I thought we had kids that were playing aggressive. We had some young kids take some steps.”
The Giants will have their next game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Maple River. The Titans have their next game at home at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11 against Belle Plaine.