Samantha Wilbright

Samantha Wilbright aims a field goal while Sam Lang (right) blocks. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Both the Le Sueur-Henderson (5-14) and Tri-City United girls basketball teams (8-14) brought top level performances to the game on Thursday, Feb. 6, but only one could claim victory. With a strong offensive lineup, the Titans clinched a 69-63 win over the Giants.

Morgan Goettlicher

Morgan Goettlicher scores a last-minute field goal for the Giants. Goettlicher was the team's scoring leader with 17 points. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

“It was a win that we needed,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “Two of our last three games were pretty close. Actually all of them were single digits so it was much needed for the coaches and for everyone.”

Grace Factor

Grace Factor intercepts Le Sueur-Henderson's attempt at a basket. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The Titans put up a formidable offense at the start of the game and made some quick gains over the Giants. Erica Jackson led the Titans with 19 points total including five three-pointers, four of which were in the first half of the game. Sam Lang chipped in nine points in the first, Jess Dull added six and Kaia Krocak produced four to put the Titans more than 10 points over the Giants.

Kyla Samora

Le Sueur-Henderson's Kyla Samora attempts a field goal while Tri-City United's Erica Jackson rushes to intercept the ball. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The Giants refused to let TCU run away with the score. Morgan Goettlicher led the team on offense 17 total points and scored six field goals in the first half to bounce LS-H back into the game. Olivia Fritz collected two 3-point baskets in the first half and another two in the second half and collected 14 points total. Samantha Wilbright contributed six points while Lauren Gregersen added four. The team ended the first half with a few layups in the last minute to narrow the Titans’ lead to 35-32.

Paige Johnson

Paige Johnson (right) captures a rebound while defending from Morgan Goettlicher (left). (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The Giants got back on the court after halftime raring to win. Olivia Fritz tied the game up immediately with a 3-point shot, and the Giants started taking the lead away from the Titans. Kaitlyn Straub boosted her team in the second by producing 10 points for the Giants while Goettlicher added another five. Their efforts put the Giants into a 45-43 lead.

The Titans didn’t allow the Giants to keep the lead for long. Jess Dull led the Titans through the second half and collected 10 points, bringing her final point total up to 16. Sam Lang wasn’t far behind with eight points in the second half and 17 total and Erica Jackson with seven. Kaitlyn Lang and Grace Factor gave the Titans a needed boost with five points each to push them over the edge to a 69-63 victory.

Olivia Fritz

Olivia Fritz (left) protects the ball from Kaitlyn Lang (right) on defense. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

“I don't know where we ended up on turnovers, but I think we did a much better job at the end of the game limiting them,” said Specht. “I’ve been telling the kids ‘play to win, don’t play not to lose.’ Some of our kids have been a little timid, but tonight I thought we had kids that were playing aggressive. We had some young kids take some steps.”

Morgan Goettlicher

Morgan Goettlicher scores a last-minute field goal for the Giants. Goettlicher was the team's scoring leader with 17 points. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The Giants will have their next game at 3 p.m.  Saturday, Feb. 8 at Maple River. The Titans have their next game at home at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11 against Belle Plaine.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Load comments