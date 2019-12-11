Logan Throldahl’s pair of goals were the bookends to the Minnesota River boys’ 4-3 win over visiting Albert Lea on Tuesday. His second, punched in from the slot, came 1:50 into overtime.
“I took a pass from a defenseman, made a few moves on their offensive players and just kind of threw it with my backhand, and it went in,” said the junior forward.
Assisted by senior defender Tristen O’Brien, Throldahl made his first goal three minutes after the first puck dropped. Later in the period, the Bulldogs took advantage of a Tiger cross checking penalty when Tyce Shook received a pass from Shawn Lehtinen and scored on the game’s only power play goal to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
But it was all Albert Lea for the next 30 minutes with a breakaway goal with six minutes left in the first period and another breakaway goal, this time shorthanded, at 2:37 into the second.
Later in the second period, the Bulldogs were two-players up for 53 seconds but couldn’t find the net. All told, Albert Lea drained 8 minute of penalty time in the second frame and 12 minutes in the game.
“They had a penalty that was really aggressive, and we had a tough time with that right away,” head coach Shea Roehrkasse said. “They were able to use that to propel themselves.”
During the break, Roehrkasse advised his players how to pick up their game, and the Bulldogs listened, carrying the aggressive play they had at the end of the second period into the third.
“He just told us to start working hard in the corners and just win races,” Throldahl said, “and that’s pretty much what won us the game.”
Albert Lea went up by a goal two minutes into the third frame, but 87 seconds later, Seth Reicks took a Brock Olson hand off in for the score.
The Bulldogs managed to drain a 2-minute minor that started with a minute left in the third period and went a minute into the OT.
“We’re still working, making sure guys are starting to trust one another and getting comfortable with how each other plays,” Roehrkasse said. “Certain guys are starting to find that, and once we get that on all facets, we’ll really find our grove. It’s fun to watch these guys figure it out. ”
Placing the puck on goal 47 times compared to 32 by the Bulldogs, he Tigers outshot the Bulldogs in each of the three regular periods. In the OT, Minnesota River was accurate in two shots while the Tigers didn’t get a shot at the Bulldog net. Picking up his second win, Mitch Krotek had 44 saves.
The Bulldogs, now 2-5, take on visiting Worthington on Saturday.
“They had some number issues in the past, but their program is trending upward, so we’ll make sure we come ready to play and hopefully keep things going in the right direction,” Roehrkasse said.
Before the contest, the Bulldogs will be raise their banner for winning last year’s section championship.