The scores were close in the last two sets, but the Cleveland Clippers pulled away in the end and defeated Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3-0 on Monday.
The Clippers won 25-11, 25-22 and 25-18.
Five-foot-7 junior setter Taylin Gosch clinched the first set with an ace serve.
"The girls played really well the first game, missing only one serve (25-11)," Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer said. "We have been battling making our serves over, missing a total of 13 this match against LCWM. When we serve well, we play well. This team is very talented!"
The second set was tied 19-19, but the Clippers scored four straight points to take a 23-19 lead. The Knights cut it to 23-21, but 6-foot-1 inch middle hitter Emily Kern whacked two straight kills to clinch the 25-22 victory.
The third set was also deadlocked at 9-9. But once again Cleveland went on a run to jump to a 21-11 lead propelled by four ace serves by 5-foot-8-inch sophomore Libero Emma Sweere. The Clippers finished it off 25-18 on a kill by 6-foot sophomore middle hitter Sarena Reminger.
Kern collected 13 kills, eight blocks and six digs.
Connor had seven kills and five digs.
Junior Zoe Porter went 15 for 16 on the service line with three aces.
Gosch handed off 32 assists.
LCWM fell to 4-3, while Cleveland improved to 6-1.
Cleveland journeys to Janesville-Waldorf-Pembertson (5-2) at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.