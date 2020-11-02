VB Brianna Connor.JPG

Cleveland senior outside hitter Brianna Connor goes for a kill around Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial blockers Maggie Graupman and Dani Freberg (1). (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

The scores were close in the last two sets, but the Cleveland Clippers pulled away in the end and defeated Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3-0 on Monday.

VB Jordyn Klingel.JPG

Cleveland junior Jordyn Klingel hits a jump serve versus Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

The Clippers won 25-11, 25-22 and 25-18.

Five-foot-7 junior setter Taylin Gosch clinched the first set with an ace serve.

"The girls played really well the first game, missing only one serve (25-11)," Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer said. "We have been battling making our serves over, missing a total of 13 this match against LCWM. When we serve well, we play well. This team is very talented!"

VB Taylin Gosch and Emily Kern.JPG

Cleveland junior setter Taylin Gosch (left) and junior middle hitter Emily Kern go for a double block against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial junior outside hitter Lilli Graupman. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

The second set was tied 19-19, but the Clippers scored four straight points to take a 23-19 lead. The Knights cut it to 23-21, but 6-foot-1 inch middle hitter Emily Kern whacked two straight kills to clinch the 25-22 victory.

VB Emma Sweere.JPG

Cleveland sophomore Libero Emma Sweere delivers a jump serve versus Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

The third set was also deadlocked at 9-9. But once again Cleveland went on a run to jump to a 21-11 lead propelled by four ace serves by 5-foot-8-inch sophomore Libero Emma Sweere. The Clippers finished it off 25-18 on a kill by 6-foot sophomore middle hitter Sarena Reminger.

Kern collected 13 kills, eight blocks and six digs.

Connor had seven kills and five digs.

VB Halle McCabe.JPG

Cleveland senior hitter Halle McCabe fires a spike between the arms of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial middle hitter Maggie Graupman and setter Dani Freyberg. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Junior Zoe Porter went 15 for 16 on the service line with three aces.

Gosch handed off 32 assists.

LCWM fell to 4-3, while Cleveland improved to 6-1.

Cleveland journeys to Janesville-Waldorf-Pembertson (5-2) at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments