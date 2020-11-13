The Tri-City United Titans (3-3) football team has won the No.4 seed in the 3AAA section tournament. TCU will host their first playoff game against No. 5 seed Fairmont (1-3) on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
If the Titans defeat Fairmont, TCU will go on on to face high seed Luverne (5-1) in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Luverne.
The other first-round match-ups Tuesday night features Jackson County Central (3-3) battling against Worthington (1-5). Luverne and Sibley East (5-1) will go to the section semifinals without a contest.