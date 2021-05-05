Good weather made it a time to shine for the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys and girls track and field teams May 4 at the Central of Norwood Young America Invitational.
"It was finally a beautiful day for a meet, and it showed as we had many PR's!" LS-H head coach Sue Hynes said.
The following athlete's had personal records for this meet: Isaias Sanchez, Dylan Novak, Bella Holloway, Lauren Menne, Riley Thelemann, Lexi Terwedo, Jacoby Eibs, Joe Fixsen, Melanie Smykalski, Maleah Steiger, Sophia Sampson, Naima Bravo, Alexis Sullivan, Amory Cofelt, Conor Hank, Liam West, Joe Hutton, Wyatt Genelin, Josiah Juarez, Owen Griesen and Matt Menne.
The LS-H boys, led with four first places by Dyan Novak, finished second of three teams. Central placed first with 65, LS-H took second with 49, and Lester Prairie finished third with 40.
Novak won all four of his events: 300-meter hurdles (43.59 seconds), 200 dash (43.59), long jump (18 feet, 7 inches) and pole vault (5-6).
The Giants' Justin Terwedo won the high jump, clearing 5 feet.
Riley Thelemann took second in the 300 hurdles (49.46) and fourth in the 200 dash (28.43).
Liam West finished third in both the 100 (12.52) and 200 (25.74) dashes.
Josiah Juarez placed third inteh 400 dash (1:13.58).
Isaias Sanchez placed third in the shot put (33-3.5) and discus throw (98-3).
Wyatt Genelin placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (58.40).
Owen Genelin crossed the finish line fourth in the 3200 run (13:42.03).
Belle Plaine won the girls' team title with 158 points. Lester Prairie finished second with 40. Central placed third with 26.LS-H took fourth with 25.
Emily Sullivan earned the Giants' lone first place in the 100-meter wheelchair dash (33.93).
Hailey Juares ran second in the 1600 run (6:08.93).
Drea Terwedo took third in the 100 hurdles (19.46).
Lexi Terwedo raced to third in the 3200 run 15:28.06.
Lauren Menne finished fifth in the 400 run (1:09.17).
The Giants have their final two home meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 with Mayer Lutheran, Sibley East and Tri-City United at a 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 with Lester Prairie, Sibley East and Southwest Christian.