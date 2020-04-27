Fourteen Le Sueur-Henderson High School seniors received recognition from the Minnesota River Conference for their academic and athletic achievements. The MRC Academic All-Conference Award is given to students with a 3.5 GPA or higher that have earned four letters or more in their high school careers.
John Becker (Football, Golf)
John is the son of John and Sara Becker and has earned letters in football and golf. John currently carries a 3.9 GPA at LSH.
Mitchel Casperson (Baseball)
Mitchel is the son of Troy and Brooke Casperson and has earned letters in baseball while carrying a 3.6 GPA at LSH.
Gretchen Dwyer (Tennis, OAP)
Gretchen is the daughter of Gene and Leslie Dwyer. She has earned letters in tennis and One Act Play. Gretchen carries a 3.7 GPA at LSH.
Trace Edmondson (CC, Basketball, Track)
Trace is the son of Blake and Cheryl Edmondson. He has earned letters in cross country, track & field, and basketball. Trace carries a 3.5 GPA at LSH.
Lauren Gregersen (VB, Basketball, Softball)
Lauren is the daughter of Joel and Christine Gregersen. She has earned letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball while carrying a 3.6 GPA at LSH.
Seth Hardel (CC, Basketball Manager)
Seth is the son of Mark and Amy Hardel. He has earned letters in cross country and as the boys basketball manager. Seth carries a 3.9 GPA at LSH.
Tanner Hartmann (CC, Hockey, Track)
Tanner is the son of Shannon and Tony Hartmann. He has earned letters in cross country, hockey, and track & field. Tanner carries a 3.5 GPA at LSH.
Noah Koller (CC, Basketball)
Noah is the son of Andrea and Chris Koller. He has earned letters in cross country and basketball. Noah carries a 3.5 GPA at LSH.
Callie Jo Miller (VB, Softball)
Callie is the daughter of Mary Ellen and Charlie Miller. She has earned letters in volleyball and softball. Callie Jo carries a 3.6 GPA at LSH.
Keely Olness (Tennis, Hockey, Softball)
Keely is the daughter of Sue and Chad Olness. She has earned letters in tennis, hockey, and softball. Keely carries a 3.9 GPA at LSH.
Erin Schultz (Dance, Golf)
Erin is the daughter of Molly and Billy Schultz. She has earned letters in dance and golf. Erin carries a 3.5 GPA at LSH.
Matt Skelly (Football, Track)
Matt is the son of Joan and Mark Skelly. He has earned letters in football and track & field. Matt carries a 3.5 GPA at LSH.
Ethan Steiger (Cross Country, Basketball)
Ethan is the son of Michelle and Robert Steiger and has earned letters in cross country and basketball. Ethan carries a 3.5 GPA at LSH.
Charlie Weick (Hockey, Football Manager)
Charlie is the son of Jennifer and Shawn Weick and has earned letters in hockey and as the football manager. Charlie carries a 3.5 GPA at LSH.