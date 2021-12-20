The Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team finished its pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of road games, a 78-48 loss to NRHEG, followed by the Giants first win of the season, a 47-38 victory over the Tri-City United Titans.
In the loss to the Panthers, Sam Wilbright continued to lead the offense with 23 points and recorded four steals and five rebounds.
Brynn Biedscheid led the team in rebounds with seven while adding four points of her own.
"The girls came out aggressive and matched the physicality of the Panthers. They worked the ball and looked for good shots," noted LS-H head coach Sherri Fritz. "NRHEG has an excellent team both offensively and defensively. Overall, I was really happy with how we played and the strides we have made so far this year."
Two days after battling the Panthers, the Giants traveled to Montgomery to take on TCU. An inspired defensive performance led LS-H to the 47-38 win.
"We have been working hard on improving our man to man defense and seen the benefits of that work in the last couple of games," said Fritz. "I think the girls are starting to see that we can compete with the teams that we play if we do the things we need to each day in practice."
Wilbright once again led the team in scoring with 20 points and recorded seven steals in the win while Rhyan Fritz scored 13 points and added seven steals of her own.
Lexi Terwedo and Biedscheid tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight and each scored four points.
"This was a good game for us," said Fritz. "We struggled a bit in the first half to get our shots to fall, but looked to score more inside in the second half and that benefitted us."
The Giants will compete in the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament on Monday and Tuesday with a 3:30 p.m. game against Houston Dec. 27 followed by a 9:30 a.m. game against JWP the following morning.