Norwood Young America volleyball team shut out Le Sueur-Henderson 3-0 for the second time this season on Thursday at NYA.
NYA won 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 to improve to an 8-1 record.
Girls that stood out for LS-H against NYA were:
Setter Halle Bemmels had 15 assists, seven digs and the second highest serve attempts for the night (11 with one ace).
The Giants' most effective hitter was senior, outside hitter Allison Schwandt with six kills on 18 attempts. She was also the team's best serve receive passer and had the most digs for with 10.
"That was definitely not our best match, and we did not play with our heads in the game," LS-H head coach Stacey Feser said. "NYA has a few different front row players that can hit the ball well, and our defense couldn't put a stop to them. They're a tough team, and you have to be ready to work hard to play competitively with them, and we just didn't do that Thursday night."