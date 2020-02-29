The Tri-City United Wrestling team came out victorious in three matches that were to close to comfort. After the opening round of the state wrestling tournament, Jose Reyes saved himself from elimination by defeating his opponent by just one point while Brody Rud, Riley O’Malley got to advance after sudden victories. Caleb Whipps finished was eliminated from the tournament with two losses following his first-round win.
“I’m ecstatic. I couldn’t be happier for the kids,” said TCU Assistant Coach Corey Block. “It’s too bad that Caleb’s not going, but for the other three to come back and win the way they did, to come from behind and two of them in sudden victory just shows the heart that they had in wanting to continue wrestling and not be done for the weekend. All three of those matches were won by pure heart in my opinion.”
The 12-hour tournament was an emotional rollercoaster for the Titans. Caleb Whipps and Brody Rud both came off of major decision victories (13-3 and 11-2 respectively) in the opening round before falling to some of the highest seed players in their weight class.
In the 138 weight class quarterfinals, No. 7 seed Whipps (31-7) had a difficult battle ahead of him in No. 2 seed Connor Simmonds (45-3) of Fairmont/Martin County West. Simmonds had an early advantage, with a takedown, 2-point near fall and 3-point near fall all in the first round. Whipps couldn’t get points on Simmonds, but he resisted being pinned even as Simmonds locked Whipps in two more near falls. Whipps lasted all three rounds but fell 14-0.
The competition was no less fierce for Brody Rud (22-11) in the 170-pound weight class. Rud was bracketed against the top seed wrestler of his class Gavin Nelson (45-3) of Simley. Nelson got the better of Rud and earned 17 points on the Titan. Rud collected a point for an escape from Nelson, but Nelson ultimately commended the mat and won in a 17-1 technical fall.
But the day wasn’t over for Whipps or Rud, nor for Riley O’Malley and Jose Reyes, who both fell in their opening rounds to the top seeds in their weight class. All four of the Titans had consolation rounds ahead of them. Winning meant continuing on to the next day with the chance to place as high as third, while losing would mean being eliminated from the tournament.
Unfortunately, Whipps would not go on to the second day of the tournament. Instead, he was eliminated by No. 15 seed Brady Kasprick (36-7) of Thief River Falls in a 2:00 pin.
Rud followed up in his next consolation round and at first, it appeared like he would meet a similar fate. Rud’s opponent, No. 16 seed Ian Wilsey of Mahtomedi (28-15), was up 5-0 in the first two rounds with two takedowns and an escape. However, Rud came back from the brink with eight points in the third round through three takedowns and a 2-point near fall. At the end of the third, Rud and Wilsey were tied 8-8 and went into overtime. Rud dove at Wilsey from below, getting the first takedown and locking Wilsey in a 3-point near fall to win 13-8 in sudden victory.
“It felt good that I could get back into it,” said Rud after the match. “That kid was strong and fast so I had to do a couple of things to make him get off guard.”
Rud wasn’t the only one to pull through with a close overtime finish. Riley O’Malley went into his match dead-even with No. 9 seed Karter Wensmann (35-10) of Sauk Centre-Melrose. The two were tied 0-0 in the first, but Wensmann got the upper hand in the second round with two escapes and a takedown 2 seconds before the clock ran out. O’Malley earned a takedown, but going into the third he was in the uncomfortable position of being down 4-2. The Titan started strong in the third round, overtaking Wensmann with an escape and a takedown, but Wensmann overtook O’Malley 7-6 just 9 seconds before the clock ran down and had him down on the mat. But with one final push, O’Malley pulled a reversal with four seconds on the clock, tying the score and putting the match into overtime. O’Malley finished with a sudden victory by takedown, leading 9-7.
“It was a good feeling to win a close match like that,” said O’Malley. “He had a little bit of a different style and I wasn’t really used to it, but I kind of adapated. My main goal going into this season was to place at state and it’s becaoming a reality almost. I’m just one match away.”
Also coming through after a close call was Jose Reyes. The senior finished just one point ahead of seed No. 8 David Wilfert (31-9) of Orono in a match that could have ended not just his participation in the state tournament, but his high school wrestling career.
“It’s kind of weird, because I’ve felt that every match might be my last,” said Reyes. “And before every match it feels like memories are flooding in since I was in seventh-grade wrestling.”
Reyes’ goal this season is to earn a medal a medal at state, but his opponents have not made that goal an easy one. Wilfert entered the first period with Reyes picking up and dropping the 195-pound wrestler with ease. Reyes was forced into wrapping his legs around Wilfert and getting his arms out to ensure that Wilfert couldn’t turn a drop into a pin. Things weren’t looking good for Reyes when Wilfert led 4-2 at the end of the second round and the only points Reyes collected were through escapes. However, the senior reoriented himself in the third and locked Wilfert in a 2-point near fall in the first 30 seconds. Wilfert broke out with a reversal, but Reyes escaped brought Wilfert down to the mat in a takedown with 24 seconds left on the clock. Wilfert escaped from Reyes, but by then it was too late and the Titan finished 9-8.
“I’m tired. I’m proud of myself and my teammates,” said Reyes after the match. “I’m sure our coaches’ hearts are just ready to explode right now. It was a pretty stressful couple of minutes but we all pulled through and we’ll be ready to wrestle tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.”