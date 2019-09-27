The Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team is flying into the playoffs.
The team has rattled off several meet wins in a row and finished the regular season with a 6-1 conference record, second place behind Jordan, and a 12-6 overall record. The Giants latest victories were over the Tri-City United and Sibley East teams, winning 7-0 and 6-1 respectively.
TCU
"In our meet versus TCU, we gave up very few games in each of the matches," LS-H coach Linda Seaver said. "I'm very pleased to see the girls play with focus and not change their strategy or shot selections."
The Giants cruised through the meet against the Titans, winning every set, and only giving up more than two games in one set across all seven matches.
At No. 1 doubles, Greta Nesbit defeated TCU's Erica Jackson 6-0, 6-1. The win means Nesbit went undefeated this year in the Minnesota River Conference. Come individual section playoff time, Nesbit will set her sights on a state tournament run.
At No. 2 singles, Gretchen Dwyer beat Josie Plus 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3, Makenna Reinhardt won 6-2, 6-2 over Monserrat Ruiz. And at No. 4, Mia Schwarz held on in a close second set, defeating Rachel Mazza 6-1, 7-5.
The doubles matches were similarly heavily in favor of the Giants. Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt won 6-0, 6-2 over Morgan Mueller and MacKenzie Nolmbo. At No. 2, Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo won 6-1, 6-0 over Allie Schley and Rachel Rynda. And at No 3 doubles, Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning defeated Jenna Weiers and Cynthia Balcazar 6-2, 6-1.
It was parents night for LS-H, so after the match, coaches introduced all the junior high, junior varsity and varsity players and their parents. The parents were presented with flowers and candy from their daughters.
Sibley East
Greta Nesbit continued her winning ways against Sibley East, defeating Brianna Kranz 6-1, 6-0.
Gretchen Dwyer at No. 2 singles, meanwhile, defeated Mallory Sylvester, 6-1, 6-3. LS-H No. 3 singles player Makenna Reinhardt defeated Jess Widner 6-2, 6-1. And at No. 4 singles, the Giants' Mia Schwarz beat Shelby Diebell 6-2, 6-2.
The other quickest match of the day was at No. 3 doubles, where Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning defeated Maty Messner and Ashtyn Bullert 6-1, 6-0.
"Our singles players and No. 3 doubles played strong," Seaver said.
The No. 1 and 2 doubles matches were closer, with Sibley East grabbing its lone victory at No. 2. Holly Otto and Jacquelyn Wibstad were able to fend of Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo, of LS-H, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, the Giants' pairing of Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt were pushed by Sibley East's Isabel Figvergn and Rachel Widner, but LS-H was able to hold on for a 6-3, 7-5 win.
"No. 1 and No. 2 doubles faced strong competition," LS-H coach Seaver said.
The Giants and Titans will being team section playoffs Oct. 3.