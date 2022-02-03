Thursday night the Minnesota River girls hockey team overcame a third-period deficit to the Waseca Bluejays thanks to a four-goal third, including a stretch of 1 minute 37 seconds that saw a trio of scores. After holding off a furious Bluejay attack in the final five minutes, the Bulldogs earned the 6-3 victory to improve their record to 12-11 (9-5 BSC) on the year with a single game remaining in the regular season.
"The first two periods they definitely outplayed us," said senior co-captain Sophia Doherty. "But once we got the momentum in the third, we just continued to build off each other."
Fellow senior co-captain Anna Pavlo added, "We started a little rough and gave them momentum, but after the second period we were able to shift things in our favor and get some goals."
Despite an early barrage of shots from Waseca, Minnesota River scored the first goal of the game when Pavlo took a rebounded puck from Lucy Kleschult and put it past the goaltender at the 11:49 mark of the first. The Bluejays wasted no time to respond, though, putting the equalizing goal high on net and past Bulldog goalie Amilia Messer just 31 seconds after Pavlo's goal.
Minnesota River re-took the lead 1:41 into the second period when Adrianna Bixby took a pass from Pavlo and one-timed the puck into the net.
"We definitely play well together and even though we try to communicate, even when we can't, we have gotten to the point where we still know where the other is," Pavlo said of her connection with Bixby.
Waseca once again had a response though, and the Bluejays scored two consecutive goals before the end of the second period to take a lead into the the third.
Minnesota River attacked Waseca relentlessly to start the third and finally cashed in when a Kleschult slapshot weaved through the Bluejay defense from the top of the left circle for the tying goal, with assists from Pavlo and MeKenna Mueller.
The Bulldogs took the lead at 8:06 of the third when Sofie Wilson drilled a nearly identical shot to Kleschult's earlier goal with assists from Bixby and Pavlo, who navigated behind the Waseca net to find the open shooter.
Forty-six seconds later, Darbi Dunning hit Sophia Doherty with a pass that gave Doherty a wide open shot from the left side that she sent straight through the five-hole to put the Bulldogs up 5-3.
"I took some advice from a teammate that played with their goalie over the summer to shoot five-hole and was able to get an open shot that went in," noted Doherty.
Fifty-one seconds later, Claire Hathaway blasted a shot from between the circles that went off a defenders stick and fluttered through the air and over the goaltender to put Minnesota River up 6-3.
The Bluejays pulled their goalie with just under three-minutes remaining but were unable to cut into the Bulldog lead, giving Minnesota River the victory, the teams seventh in the last nine games.
"I think we are playing really strong," said Pavlo. "We've built a lot of confidence over the last couple of weeks and that means going into the playoffs we feel pretty good."
The Bulldogs don't get much of a rest before returning to the ice as they will travel to Minnehaha United Friday, Feb. 4, to wrap up the regular season. Section playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 10.