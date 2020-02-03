The Tri-City United wrestling team earned another well deserved victory on Saturday, Dec. 31 when it took on River Falls and trounced the team 44-27.
The Titans knew they were having a good day when they grabbed four straight victories at the beginning of the meet to collect 21 points. Zach Balma led the winning streak, pinning his opponent in 4:58 in the 106 weight class. Chris Johnson and Brant Lemieux then both earned swift successes by pinning their opponents in 7 seconds. Cole Franek faced a challenging opponent in James Hampton, but the 126-pound wrestler was able to overcome his foe in a 10-8 decision.
However, River Falls wasn’t done. As quickly as the Titans captured a sure lead, they lost it, with River Falls winning the next five rounds to tie the meet 21-21.
The Titans got back up, though, and Brody Rud kicked off four consecutive match wins for the Titans by defeating his opponent through a technical fall. Riley O’Malley, at 182 pounds, followed up by pinning Tanner Zepczyk in 1:25. Jose Reyes captured another win by pinning Austin Mueller in 1:17, and Tegan Determan finished things off with a 17 second pin.
The Titans wrestling team takes part in its next meet at St. Peter on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.
