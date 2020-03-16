Tri-City United girls and boys track and field teams have a big group of leaders who are having fun and working hard to improve their times, distances, heights and places in multiple events.
Among them are seniors Erica Jackson, Jose Reyes, Hugo Ruiz, Alexis Freeman and Austin Antony and junior Annabelle Davis.
Erica Jackson
Jackson combines her running and jumping talents in the hurdles and the high jump.
But it will be a while before she is full strength.
"I just got over a high ankle sprain three weeks ago in basketball, so I'm working to get strength back," Jackson said
Her favorite event is the 100-meter hurdles because, "I like the girls who are in it, and we all get along."
Individually, her goals are to PR in the 100 hurdles and the high jump.
"I work hard to improve my form," she said. "Form is important for the events I do."
Her goals for the team are: "Hopefully everybody works had and finds an event to succeed in."
With only five senior girls (Jackson, Freeman, Grace Factor, Mackenzie Bly, Holly Schendel).
"We have a lot of new people out this year," Jackson said. "We have a lot of girls who do well in many different events."
Jose Reyes
Reyes combines his throwing and short and middle distance running abilities.
He has been competing in his favorite event, the discus throw, the longest since age 14.
Comparing the discus to a UFO flying in the air, Reyes said, "If you're good enough, it seems like a flying saucer."
Ruiz said he does well in any running and throwing events that require quick explosion and strength. He improves by working on his form in running and throwing.
His goals are to make state in the throws and make the section in one or more relays.
Although he has run in the 4x400 relay, Reyes never has run in the individual 400.
Reyes said the strength of the Titan boys' team is long-distance running. Three Titans — Ruiz, Antony and Hunter Rutt — made state in cross country last fall.
That could lead to some strong TCU relays, but Reyes said they need to work on hand-offs to make them run smoothly.
Hugo Ruiz
Ruiz has made state in track (once in 1,600) and cross country (twice), so he's experienced in high-level long- and mid-distance running.
But he has to be careful. As a sophomore in qualifying for state and at state, he had shin split problems caused by having one flat foot.
It's not a problem now, but Ruiz said he needs to work on taking care of himself physically.
He still has high goals of setting the school record at 800 meters.
"I want to try to go under 2 minutes," Ruiz said. His best is 2:02. The school record of 2:00.16 is held by Marty McGuire.
"My purpose drives me to keep working every single day to earn a scholarship, so my parents don't have to pay for my college," Ruiz said. "I'm determined, fearless and disciplined."
He said the boys' team goals are to win as many meets as possible, have a relay team qualify for the section and more people qualify for state. "That would be a good experience for those who work hard to get there."
Ruiz thinks that the Titans can score good points in distance events and throwing.
However he said the key to success is taken practice seriously. "Practice is more important than the races."
Alexis Freeman
Weightlifting gives Freeman strength in throwing events. She placed second in the state at the 81 kilogram weight class.
"Throwing is my strength because I do so much weight lifting," Freeman said. "It helps me throw the implements farther."
Also a sprinter, Freeman said she needs to work on her form for running. "I'd like to be my fastest to get in shape for basic training this summer. The farther I can run the better overall."
She has been in the National Guard since her junior year
A Titan Award winner last season, Freeman said, "I like being a good role model and pushing myself in each event."
The girls want to be better than last year. We're pushing to improve. We want everybody to be engage in practice. We're working to have fun and energy in practices.
Freeman said the girls' team is strong in mid-distances. "We have some really strong runners including Annabelle Davis, Alexis Neubauer and Grace Factor."
However she said the Titans need to push ourselves to be the best we can be and go beyond that."
Austin Antony
A long distance runner, Antony proved that he's among the best in the state, finishing 24th out of about 200 runners in his first trip to Class A state cross country last fall. The TCU boys cross country team fell just short of state, placing second in Section 2A. Now Anthony is shooting for state in track in multiple events.
His best and favorite event is the mile (1,600 meters). "I like to run it. It doesn't get boring. I'm hoping to improve my times in my senior year."
Last season, Antony finished seventh in the section, which he said is "better than I thought I'd do." The top two make state.
Antony also said he would love to be on the 4x800 relay team which he thinks can do well. "TCU will show other teams we are one to watch." He hasn't run the open 800, but has run the relay with a personal best of 2:14.
Antony said his strength is working hard. "I'm always trying to improve and helping others, especially long distance runners, to reach their goals and greater endurance."
However, Antony said he needs to be a better leader and the Titans need to have everyone on board with dedicating themselves in practice.
"I wish members of the team would show up to as many practices as much as possible. We need everyone to come to practices every day to accomplish our goals."
Annabelle Davis
A section qualifier last year in the 4x800 relay, Davis hopes to return in that event, plus break the school record in the 800 held by Gabby Robinson (2:28). Davis' best is just a second slower at 2:29.
"I hope more girls make it to the section, and we get more points in the meets," Davis said. "We have pretty good long-distance runners (Kathleen Pichotta, Josie Plut and ninth graders are good in long distance."
Davis said Josie Plut also is a strong 800-meter runner. Davis also likes the depth of middle distance runners as well as throwers and long jumpers.
She thinks a key will be teammates supporting each other during events.
Davis said the team needs to work more on watching other people's races and supporting others.
"I support the team," Davis said. "I watch other peoples races. I push the team in distance running to do their best."
However, Davis said she needs to push herself more to watching field events.