After an 0-2 start and a 12-day break, the Cleveland girls basketball team got on track Thursday with a 50-40 win over host New Ulm Cathedral.
“The win was big for us,” said head coach Joe Remiger. “It showed them if they work together as a team what can happen. It gives them some confidence in who they are as a team and helps them believe in the road we are headed as a program.”
Macey Ziebarth’s three was the first basket for the Clippers. She went on to add 17 more points and lead all scorers. Emily Ken added seven points and hauled in a dozen rebounds.
“We did really well the second half rebounding,” Remiger said. “We moved the ball well and were patient against their half-court defense.”
Kallie Phillips went out with an injury with about five minutes left in the game, and the Clippers trailed by three, but Ziebarth and Kaylee Karles each dropped a three, and Ziebarth made her free throws to come back for the victory.
Karles and Sarena Remiger added six points off the bench. Remiger had six rebounds and three steals.
“Our bench played well tonight,” Remiger said. “I’m super proud how hard the girls fought to finish the game the way they did.”
The Clippers start conference action next Thursday when they take on Nicollet/Loyola at Mankato Loyola.