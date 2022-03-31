Assistant Coach: Anne Lewis (20th year), Emily Wentzlaff (10th year).
Roster
Sam Wilbright — 12
Dalaney Pavlo — 11
Madi Wilbright — 11
Rhyan Fritz — 11
Chloe Brandt — 11
Chloe Conrad — 10
Alivia Drent — 10
Daniella Anchondo — 10
Kaylee Berger — 10
Brandy Wolf — 10
Brynn Biedscheid — 10
Paytyn Busse — 10
Rita Flores — 10
Brianna Jones — 10
Kelsey Wetzel — 10
Morgan Gregersen — 10
Rosalee Bravo — 9
Madison Dhaene — 9
Alison Miller — 9
Koreyann Straub — 9
Bailey Lehman — 9
Anyssa Christ — 8
D’Lisa Flores — 8
Teagan Graham — 7
Tori Hutton — 7
KEY PLAYERS
Key returning players and letter winners Rhyan Fritz, Chloe Brandt, Samantha Wilbright, Madi Wilbright, Dalaney Pavlo and Morgan Gregersen.
Keep Your Eye On
Dalaney Pavlo, Morgan Gregersen and Bailey Lehman.
2021 Recap
Last year we were 24-1, winning the Minnesota River Conference championship, Section 2AA championship and the State Class AA championship.
2022 Season Outlook
Our goal is simply to improve each day. After missing the 2020 season, perspective on just the opportunity to be involved in the process of getting better each day has strengthened our resolve to improve daily.
Competition
Our section is really good. Belle Plaine and LCWM have a number of returners and some good young pitching. Also St. James and New Ulm have moved into our section too. They have some really good pitching and good softball tradition. I think that our section will be as tough this year as it has ever been.