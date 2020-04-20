The St. Peter Saints, Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and Tri-City United Titans have traditionally strong youth feeder programs to consistently produce high level high school softball teams.
The Saints and the Giants have battled for years for the section championship to qualify for state. Nearly matching St. Peter and LS-H hit-for-hit and pitch-for-pitch over the years, the Titans also have been in the mix and are shooting for state this year.
But this summer will be different with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying and possibly canceling the season. It has affected 100 girls registered to play this summer in St. Peter, 82 in Le Sueur and 100 in TCU, which includes Montgomery, Lonsdale and Le Center.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Like the high school, LS-H fastpitch summer softball youth programs also are in a holding pattern.
LS-H also plays in the Big West Softball League, which is waiting until May 4 for sure, said Eric Lewis, co-head coach of the LS-H varsity team. They had a meeting in early April to organize divisions and sort out schedules.
LS-H has 82 girls at four levels signed up with another eight playing club ball: one-8U, two-10U, one-12U and two-14U.
“Nothing has been canceled yet,” Lewis said. “Generally speaking in the league we are in all of that has been pushed back, too. So we are all waiting. However with the MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League) date of May 4, a lot will go into a decision at that point. If at that time they deem it safe enough to proceed, one would have to believe that (high school) teams wouldn’t be able to play their entire 20 game schedule.”
After the first week of practice, high school teams have been in suspension due to the MSHSL rules. School facilities are off limits until shelter in place has been lifted. But athletes can work out on their own.
“Coaches can suggest workouts, etc., but much like in the off season nothing is mandatory, so players can participate in that or they do not have to,” Lewis said.
Players and coaches are not happy with the situation.
“For both players and coaches, this is a hard time,” Lewis said, “but that isn’t any different than anyone else at this point. We’d all rather be out and about as we normally are. Players and coaches are trying to keep their outlook positive, and hopeful.”
What are the prospects of LS-H softball?
“This, I think, is hard to say, so we are trying to stay positive,” Lewis said. “There are a lot of unknowns here.”
Titans Fastpitch
Titans Fastpitch Association has about 100 players from 8U to 16U. The majority of the TCU school team plays for TFA (7-12), with a few ladies who have moved to “club” programs outside of TFA, but those ladies still work closely with TFA in volunteering their time for the younger players in the program.
“TFA works very closely with the TCU school softball coaches to create easy transition for players going from one season to another,” said Kelly Jo Closser, communications director/program coordinator. “We were able to hold our tryouts in February, so our teams have already been formed.”
As of Friday, Closser said TFA is “awaiting to get further direction from state and local officials, as well as softball officials at the various governing bodies. We know there are no team activities at a minimum until May 4. We will have to see what the next direction is from the governor. Some early tournaments are being postponed, but until official announcements are made, we are staying positive and hopeful.”
In the meantime, Titans Fastpitch Board recently purchased Blast Motion, in recommendations by TCU head coach Mady Bunnell, and are working on and preparing using virtual meetings, videos and trainings online, Closser said. “In coordination with Bunnell and assistant coach Allie Arneson, TFA is working very closely with TCU softball coaches to deliver our players, coaches and parents, what they will need for at home trainings.”
There has been no access to facilities since the shutdown.
Players and coaches are anxiously waiting to hear what will happen, Closser said. “TFA is a family. We look at all the players, parents and coaches as part of one big family unit. We know our girls are struggling right now both mentally and emotionally, we want to be able to be there for our family members and give them all the resources they may need to help them get through the ‘unknown’ that is happening. Coach Bunnell and Arneson are working very hard to create tools for us to give out, so that players, coaches and parents can help their players at home. At this point, the only thing I think we can do is stay positive and hopeful.”
The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) National Office has decided to extend the 2020 season for all USSSA youth sports that have an original season end date of July 31, 2020 by one month, through Aug. 31, 2020. This will give every team as many as five extra weekends in August to still fit in events as part of the 2020 season.
“The TFA Board is still working and preparing as if the season for our players will start May 4,” Closser said. “We are staying positive and focused to bring the best things to our softball families. We are missing all of our players and thinking of the daily. We send thoughts of prayers and health to all our players, especially those older ladies in our program. We love you and are so thankful for all the years you have given to your teammates, teams, the program and your communities. We could not be prouder of our program and the players within.”
St. Peter
St. Peter has nine teams on five different age levels from 8 and under to 16 and under.
There are 15 8u players on the two teams, 25 10u players on two teams, 34 12u players on three teams, 12 14u players on one team and 14 16u players on one team.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the summer season of the Saint Peter Girls Fastpitch Softball program,” said Jim Dunn, president of association board. “We have had to cancel performance evaluations/tryouts that were scheduled for the 12u-16u players. The Board has discussed using performance evaluations/tryouts for several years and finally made the decision to use them to place players on appropriate teams.
“We also had spent considerable time arranging for Gustavus Adolphus Softball Coach Brit Stewart to conduct the performance evaluations/tryouts for us. Unfortunately, we had to cancel the performance evaluations/tryouts and set rosters based on the ages of players and the limited information that the softball board members knew about the players.”
In addition, all practices had to be postponed because it would result in more than 10 people in a gathering. As a result, players and parents have had to practice on their own to get ready for the summer season.
“We have had to postpone our Spring Fling event,” Dunn said. “We hold this event every year at Jefferson Fields. It allows us to get all the teams together so we can take team/player photos. We also supply free root beer floats/treats to the players and their entire families. We usually treat the event as a fun way to kickoff the season.
“We also have had to close The Barn [at Nicollet County Fairgrounds], which is our practice facility that we share with the baseball association. We made the decision to to close it because we could not guarantee that fewer than 10 people would be in the facility at any time. While our players and parents have been very patient and understanding, this obviously makes it difficult for players to practice before the season will begin.”
The Big West, which is the league in which St. Peter teams, has also postponed all spring meetings. “This has prevented our coaches from meeting with the coaches of other teams to make a schedule,” Dunn said. “While this type of meeting typically takes place the first week of April, we have not been able to have this meeting yet. This means that we have not been able to schedule any games.
“I know that Big West representatives want to wait until after the Stay at Home Order ends on May 4 to hold the meeting because they are concerned individual cities may actually continue to prohibit people from using their facilities and parks even after the Order is scheduled to end. However, assuming the Stay at Home Order is not extended, I anticipate that this meeting will take place as soon as possible and that games will also start soon afterward.
“We do continue to hope that the season to take place and for Rising Star and Summer Slam, our two home tournaments, to take place as scheduled.”