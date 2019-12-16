The Tri-City United boys wrestling team rose above quite a bit of competition at the Larry Severson Invite in Northfield.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 the Titans faced off against 13 rival schools, including Northfield, Faribault, Hastings, Lakeville South, Mankato East, Mahtomedi, Cannon Falls, Lake City, Rochester Century, Pine Island, St. Charles, Henry Sibley and Austin. TCU managed to place second among all those squads.
“Everybody wrestled well today,” said TCU Coach Shaun Timmerman. “We saw positives at each weight, as well as some things we want to work on this week in practice as we prepare for the end of the year.”
Many of Titans wrestlers had especially strong performances, including Zach Balma at 106, who took third place at the tournament. Balma rose all the way to semifinals until he was defeated in a close 2-1 decision by Cannon Falls’ Gavin Peterson.
The Titans took even more third place finishes, including Brant Lemieux in the 120 weight class who reached semifinals, where he was pinned by Cannon Falls’ Preston Carlisle at 1:28. Caleb Whipps and Caden O’Malley both took third in the 138 and 145 weight classes respectively, as did Riley O’Malley and Josey Reyes at 182 and 220.
Chris Johnson pulled out a fourth-place finish in the 113 weight class, going head to head with Nick Thomas of Lakeville South and pinning him at 2:52 in an early round match, before losing by decision in the third-place match. Adam Frederickson also took fourth at 152, moving on to the semifinals before dropping 14-6 in a major decision against Lakeville South’s Brian Bischof.
Cole Franek and Carter O’Malley both placed fifth in the 126 and 132 weight classes while Hunter Rutt came in sixth at 145. All together, the team rose to second place, just behind Northfield in first and ahead of Faribault in third.
“We’re making progress,” said Timmerman. “And also starting to really gather a culture within the team.”