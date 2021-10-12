It was a perfect day for a cross country meet in Jordan, and the LS-H cross country team saw a lot of runners earn their personal records and season records.
"I am really happy with how our runners ran today," said LS-H head coach Casey Fails. "Many of them are peaking at the right time as we head into conference next week and sections in two weeks.
In the boy's varsity race, Dylan Novak paced the Giants with a time of 18:47, placing 33rd.
"Dylan continues to work his time down each meet and was able to earn another PR today," noted Fails.
Riley Thelemann was second on the team with a time of 20:05, placing 44th and Josiah Juarez was right behind him with a time of 20:17, placing 45th. Owen Greisen finished fourth on the team with a time of 20:40, placing 51st.
Nathan Tews rounded out the top five with a time of 21:50 to finish 58th. Grant Adams and Jacob Eibs also ran and finished with times of 21:51 and 22:24, placing 59th and 61st.
In the Girls Varsity race, Hailey Juarez had an exceptional performance running a time of 20:39 and placing sixth.
"Over the last couple of weeks, Hailey and I have talked about her starting her races more a little more quickly," said Fails. "She usually likes to start more toward the middle of the pack and work her way up, but I think that this adjustment has been really beneficial for her as she earned her PR and also ran really well at our home meet last week."
Kenzie Kabes also had a really good race, finishing second on the girl's team with a time 24:09, a season best, to finish 43rd. Cooper Vanden Einde and Kenzie Kabes were the third and fourth runners on the team with times of 24:45 and 24:55, placing 45th and 47th.
Melanie Smykalski was the fifth runner for the giants, also earning her personal best time this meet with a 26:42 to earn 55th.
LS-H returns to action Tuesday, Oct. 19 when the team makes the short trip to Montgomery for the conference tournament. Races are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.