Senior Brett Omtvedt was 9th on the New Richland golf course on Tuesday. Slightly behind him here, early in the race, is Tyler Erickson, who eventually moved to 7th place. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

A relatively small meet on the New Richland golf course on Tuesday followed by a mega meet with several thousand runners in Milaca on Saturday made for a busy week for the Loyola/Cleveland Cross Country team.

With 36 points, the boys took first at New Richland. TCU was second with 49. Rounding out the field were Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (88), Maple River (103), Medford (112), NRHEG (122) and Blooming Prairie (152).

With a 17:04 finish, 22 seconds in front of the second-place runner, Mitch Johnstone was 1st to cross the finish line among the 71 competing. Teammate Jerrett Peterson was 4th (18:13). Tyler Erickson was 7th (18:52), Brett Omtvedt was 9th (19:19) and James Younge was 15th (19:56).

“New Richland is an average difficulty course, but the varsity guys were all like a minute slow because we trained through the meet and did a speed workout the day before,” Johnstone said, “and the heat was terrible.”

Also running the varsity race for the Crusaders were freshman Nicholas Huisken (21:13), Carter Zimmerman (22:19) and Josh Kann (26:23); sophomores Grant Wangsness (22:42) and Leo Simpson (30:48) and senior Cooper Thomez (23:10).

For the girls, Crusader Ellie Nygren was 3rd with a 21:38. Kaitlyn Sizer was 33rd (29:42), Marie Leonard was 50th (39:58), and Sydnee Germscheid was 51st (40:17). With the younger runners competing in the middle school heats, the Crusaders didn’t field a complete varsity girls team.

In Milaca, the Crusader boys were 7th in their 38-team division.

“We didn’t have our best race,” Johnston said. “The times were off, and it was a really muddy course.”

The winning time among the 306 runners was 16:47.7. Johnstone was 5th with a 17:23.4. Other Crusader finishes were Peterson 24th (17:55.9), Erickson 32nd (18:08.2), Omtvedt 87th (19:26.2) and Younge 135th (20:29.4).

The Crusader girls were 32nd of 33 teams. Nygren came in 29th (22:24.3), Sizer was 207th (30:36.4), Caitlin Miller was 211th (31:10.8), Leonard was 227th (35:36.2), and Germscheid was 229th (36.48.3).

The Crusaders have a week off before they return to action at Sleepy Eye on Oct. 3.

