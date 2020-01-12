Big South Conference boys hockey leader New Ulm Eagles blasted the Minnesota River Bulldogs 8-1 on Saturday at New Ulm Civic Center.
Brendan O'Keefe scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs at 13:35 of the first period to cut the Eagles' lead to 2-1 after one period.
But the Eagles upped their lead to 3-1 in the second period and erupted for five goals in the third period for a runaway 8-1 victory. Glavin Schugel led the Eagles' attack with a hat trick. Cade Bushel scored twice.
New Ulm out shot Minnesota River 35-20. Bulldogs goalie Logan Moe had 27 saves. New Ulm goalie Kyle Esser had 19 stops.
The Eagles improved to 9-4-1 overall, 7-1 conference. The Bulldogs dropped below the .500 mark at 7-8, 5-3.