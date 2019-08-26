With most of the seniors heading off to college just a few days later, the Cleveland softball awards banquet, held at the Cleveland Church of Christ on Sunday, came just in the nick of time.
But better late than never as it was one last chance for the graduated eight—Julia McCabe, Katelyn McCabe, Karna Ziebarth, Joie Weller, Allison Schmoll, Sydney Klingel, Katelyn Erickson and Emma Hahn—to reminisce on their long careers at CHS before they start new ones.
“It was just an awesome group of girls,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson. “You’ve been a part of a ton of victories in three excellent seasons. You were a lot of fun to coach. We will miss you a lot and keep trying to build on the legacy that you have had.”
Voted on by the seniors and the rest of her teammates as the Clippers’ Most Valuable Player was junior McKenna Robb.
“I think she is the best player in our conference and one of the best players in our section,” said Fredrickson. “She was the most dynamic player on the field whether pitching or hitting.”
Among the Clippers, Robb had the best batting average (.516), the most RBIs (18), the most triples (2), the most total bases (48) and tied with Brianna Connor for the most homers (3).
In the circle, she had the most wins (9) and the most strikeouts (63). For that effort, she was voted by her teammates as Pitcher of the Year.
“We were fortunate enough the last couple years to have the pitching staff we had with Joie (Weller) and McKenna,” Fredrickson said. “We would not have been the consistent team we have been without those two gals.”
Robb made the All-Section team and, along with sophomore Nicole McCabe, was a member of the All-Valley Conference First Team.
McCabe hit the most doubles for the Clippers (11), batted .453, had the second most RBIs (16) and tied with Hollerich for the most runs (16). For her effort, she was also voted as the Offensive Player of the Year
“Nicole just had a monster offensive season,” said Fredrickson. “She came into the lineup and tore the cover off the ball from day one. She just had some big, big hits. She played the game with a lot of confidence. Her hand-eye coordination was just off the charts.”
McCabe and classmate Halle McCabe were tied in votes for the Rookie-of-the-Year award.
Halle McCabe stepped into the challenging shortstop position to fill the role of the only graduated senior, Lily Hollerich. As the season wound down, she got into the lineup more and batted .333.
“Halle ended up not hitting until towards the end of the year but filled a monster role for us.” Fredrickson said. “We were wondering who was going to fill the big shoes we had to fill at shortstop, and she stepped in and did an amazing job.
Tied in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year were junior catcher Lexi Hollerich and centerfielder Julia McCabe.
“Lexi just really shut down our opponents’ running game, and I think is just one of the elite players in the area,” Fredrickson said. “Julia, the way she played outfield, just absolutely incredible…with an absolute cannon for an arm…no fear in the outfield, and I think one of the best centerfielders we ever had here.”
Hollerich, who made the All-Valley Second Team, also took home the Hustle Award. With a .309 batting average, she swiped the most bases (14) for the Clippers.
“We’ve got some gals that really play the game hard,” Fredrickson said. “With this one the players got it right when they voted. Every play it’s just always hustle, hustle, hustle, whether it’s on bases or playing defense.”
Julia McCabe and Connor at third base were All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Connor batted .343 and filled the tough third-base position.
The Spirit Award went to junior Mollee Grams.
“The Spirt award was a slam-dunk,” Fredrickson said. “We noticed a big difference when she was in the dugout with us. There were times when things weren’t going so right in our game, and we had to go get her from her game and sit her in the dugout and rally the troops. That’s what that positive energy does.”
Those who earned letters were the seniors and award winners as well as Macey Ziebarth, Rachel Gentzel, Taylin Gosch, Mya Krenik and Katelyn Erickson.
With a GPA of over 3.5 during the season, earning Academic All-Conference Honors were the McCabe quartet, Robb, Klingel, Schmoll, Hollerich, Erickson, Krenik, Gosch, Gentzel, Connor and the Ziebarth sisters.
For the junior varsity, Erickson earned the Most Valuable player award. Assistant coach Sandi Hollerich was proud that Erikson stuck with the JV to get playing time even though she was in her final year.
The JV defensive player of the year was Emily Kern. She was also the practice player of the year. The Hustle Award went to Gosch. Most improved was Kristin Ryan. Grams earned the Spirit Award.
JV statistical award winners were Grace Kortuem with the best batting average (.424), the most singles (11), most triples (5) and most total bases (72); Ashley Connor with the most doubles (5) and Kern with the team’s lone home run.
JV captains were Grams, Erickson, Rachel Gentzel and Lexi Schatz.
The varsity team was 6-2 in the Valley Conference, where they tied for second place with Nicollet and JWP, two teams they beat after the conference race was over. They were 10-9 overall and ranked third in the sections, the highest in recent years. There, they beat JWP but fell to Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, a team they edged in the season opener, and then to Sleepy Eye.